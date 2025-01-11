Appreciating poetry requires introspection, says Irshad Kamil at Panjab University

Panjab University (PU) alumnus and Bollywood lyricist Irshad Kamil delivered the third Professor Urmi Kessar Memorial Lecture on the topic “Do we need poetry in today’s times” at PU on Friday. Panjab University alumnus Irshad Kamil delivering the third Professor Urmi Kessar Memorial Lecture at the varsity in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

PU vice-chancellor professor Renu Vig was the chief guest for the event. Professor Radha Kessar, daughter of late professor Urmi Kessar, was also present.

Kamil focused on connecting with one’s inner self while speaking on the essence of poetry. “I am glad that we are talking about poetry in the fast-paced time of start-ups, clicks and materialistic pursuits,” he said.

He explained how poetry comes from a language of silence and honesty of one’s inner core, adding that one should introspect to be able to appreciate poetry. He said it is sad that art, today, has become limited only to living rooms, and colours have been reduced to mere emoticons.

Professor Urmi Kessar, a renowned figure in the fields of fine arts and art history, is known for her seminal work on social content in modern Indian painting. The series aims to provide a platform for intellectual discourse on art, literature, and history.