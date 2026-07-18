Rise of the campus founder and what it means for innovation

India’s next generation of entrepreneurs is beginning its journey on university campuses. Students are building companies before they graduate, turning classrooms, laboratories and student hostels into places where ideas become businesses. They are attracting investors while completing assignments, developing technologies that solve everyday challenges and showing that entrepreneurship can begin alongside higher education. Entrepreneurs (Representational image)

This shift reflects changing career aspirations and a broader change in how the country is developing skilled people, new ideas and stronger businesses. Universities are becoming places where research, technology and interdisciplinary learning come together to solve real-world problems. As the country’s research and startup landscape continues to grow, campus entrepreneurs are set to play an increasingly important role in shaping the economy.

India is home to one of the world’s largest startup ecosystems, with more than 2.3 lakh recognised startups generating over 25 lakh jobs. Entrepreneurship has become more accessible through incubators, innovation missions, industry partnerships and a growing culture of experimentation. Equally significant is where many of these founders are emerging from. According to Campus Fund’s State of Student Entrepreneurship in India report, student-led startups are increasingly building in sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), climate technology, healthcare and quantum technologies. Many young entrepreneurs are choosing to solve complex problems with lasting real-world impact, reflecting a growing interest in research-led innovation.

Several developments have supported this progress. Affordable digital tools, accessible software platforms and stronger digital infrastructure have made it easier for students to build products, test ideas and reach customers with limited resources. Initiatives such as Startup India, the Atal Innovation Mission, MeitY GENESIS Scheme and the National Education Policy’s emphasis on innovation and experiential learning have also encouraged students to think creatively, explore ideas and pursue entrepreneurship with greater confidence.

In the past few years, there has been a clear shift in students' aspirations. Students now see starting their own businesses as a real option, not just something to do if they can't find a regular job. Increasingly, some students who have already graduated want to do something of their own after they get some experience working for someone else. There is also a noticeable rise in entrepreneurial intent on campuses. Students want to know how to test their ideas, make products, get money to grow and understand how to sell their products. This growing awareness reflects a more mature and informed approach to innovation among young founders. The problems these young innovators are choosing to solve are changing as well. Students are working in areas such as sustainability, advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, health care and artificial intelligence. Across university incubators, student teams are developing solutions that improve health care delivery, strengthen climate resilience, enhance manufacturing efficiency and support agriculture, often attracting industry partnerships and investor interest at an early stage. This direction reflects the growing importance of research, intellectual property and technology development in supporting future economic growth. Universities are well placed to support this work because they bring together research capability, technical expertise and an environment where experimentation is encouraged.

Campus entrepreneurship shapes the people behind the startups as much as it shapes the ventures themselves. Students develop practical skills in product development, customer discovery, teamwork, leadership and problem-solving. They also learn resilience, adaptability and the confidence to work through uncertainty. These experiences prepare young people for a wide range of careers while strengthening the country’s innovation landscape.

The significance of this movement extends well beyond university campuses. Student-led ventures help translate research into practical applications, create skilled employment and strengthen India’s intellectual property base. In a knowledge-driven economy, these contributions support productivity, competitiveness and long-term growth. Investing in campus innovation strengthens research, creates opportunities for entrepreneurship and helps build a stronger foundation for the economy.

An incubation centre does more than just help start businesses. It helps students make their ideas better, learn from mentors, connect with industry, work across disciplines and develop the confidence to build solutions that can create lasting value. More importantly, incubators cultivate a mindset of innovation and problem-solving that benefits students regardless of whether their ventures succeed. The ability to think creatively and translate ideas into practical solutions has become an increasingly valuable professional skill in today's rapidly evolving work environment. India’s demographic advantage can become a lasting economic strength when young people are encouraged to create, experiment and build. Universities have a responsibility that extends beyond imparting knowledge. They can create environments where ideas are tested, learning comes through experience and entrepreneurship is recognised as an important contributor to innovation and national development.

Campus founders are becoming an important part of the country’s growth story. Many of the next generation of globally competitive companies will take shape in classrooms, laboratories and student hostels, where curiosity grows into enterprise and ideas develop into businesses with the potential to create lasting impact.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sheeba Khan, CEO, Atal Incubation Centre, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR.