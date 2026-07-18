Is The Odyssey a true story? Here's what we know about history and the book which inspired Christopher Nolan's movie

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has brought Homer's legendary tale back into focus, with many viewers and fans curious about the epic and whether it is based on a true story. The Odyssey reportedly carries strong historical influences, including possible connections to the ancient city believed to be Troy and real warfare among Ancient Greek kingdoms. (HT_PRINT)

The Odyssey is not based on a true story.

It originates from Homer's ancient Greek epic poem and includes several fictional elements such as gods, Cyclops, and sirens. However, the story is believed to have drawn inspiration from real places, historical events and Bronze Age Greek culture.

The Odyssey reportedly carries strong historical influences, including possible connections to the ancient city believed to be Troy and real warfare among Ancient Greek kingdoms.

Nolan has done an immaculate job recreating the poem's mythical world on screen, with the visuals in the film drawing extravagant praise.

The story follows Odysseus’s journey home after the Trojan War. It serves as a continuation of Homer's The Iliad, which chronicles the war between Troy and the Greek city-states. While The Iliad focuses on the conflict itself, The Odyssey explores the challenges Odysseus faces during his 10-year voyage back to Ithaca.

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What is The Odyssey about? The Odyssey is an epic poem in 24 books traditionally attributed to the ancient Greek poet Homer.

The poem is the story of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, who wanders for 10 years trying to get home after the Trojan War.

When Odysseus finally reaches Ithaca, he is recognized only by his faithful dog and a nurse.

With the help of his son, Telemachus, Odysseus kills the suitors of his loyal wife, Penelope, and several of her maids and reestablishes himself in his kingdom.

Britannica notes that epics such as the Odyssey came from an oral tradition in which poets, or bards, performed epic narratives before audiences, with fixed written texts appearing much later.

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Christopher Nolan's take on The Odyssey The Odyssey is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential literary works ever written.

Nolan's 2026 adaptation marks the first major Hollywood production to bring all 24 books of The Odyssey to the big screen. That ambition was one of the key reasons the Oscar-winning filmmaker decided to take on the project.

"What had never really been done is a cinematic telling of The Odyssey with all of the capacity of a large-scale Hollywood studio production," Nolan told TIME. "It's an odd gap in movie history."

(Written by Harini Oviya)