Vijay's Jana Nayagan sees changes after leak; producer says audience will see ‘new’ film

H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan is finally hitting screens on July 23 after a long tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film starring Vijay was even leaked online in April, and multiple arrests were made in the case. Producer K Venkata Narayana of KVN Productions says the audience will now see a ‘new’ film in theatres after the changes. Vijay plays the lead in H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan.

Jana Nayagan goes through changes after leak In an interview with NDTV, Venkata was asked about Vijay’s name being shortened to TVK (his party), which is causing issues. The producer replied, “I don’t know what I can tell or cannot tell at this juncture. But what I must say is there are a lot of modifications and additions to the film (Jana Nayagan).”

He also added, “What they (audience) is going to experience in theatres will be very different, with additions of some songs, some changes and everything. Yes, this movie, from the beginning of this year, has gone through many challenges to reach where it is today. I don't want to give any spoilers.”

He also stated that, much like most of Vijay’s recent films, Jana Nayagan is also centred around a social issue. The film, he said, has a ‘strong and compelling’ story that will engage audiences across age groups.