 Shah Rukh Khan beats Virat Kohli as India's biggest tax-paying celebrity; paid ₹92 crore in 2024: Full list
Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Shah Rukh Khan beats Virat Kohli as India's biggest tax-paying celebrity; paid 92 crore in 2024: Full list

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Sep 05, 2024 09:36 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan paid a tax of ₹71 crore, and Ajay Devgn of ₹42 crore. Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor are also part of the list.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly paid the highest tax among all the Indian celebrities in 2024. As per Fortune India, Shah Rukh paid a tax of 92 crore. He is followed by Vijay who paid 80 crore as tax. Salman Khan gave a tax of 75 crore. (Also Read | When Shah Rukh Khan's father fought Lok Sabha elections against Aamir Khan's great grand uncle, didn't get a single vote)

Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay and Salman Khan are the top three celebrity taxpayers in 2024.
Amitabh, Ajay, Ranbir, Hrithik are in top 10 list

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan made a tax contribution of 71 crore. Cricketer Virat Kohli, who secured the fifth spot, paid 66 crore as tax. He was followed by Ajay Devgn, at sixth spot, who paid a tax of 42 crore. While MS Dhoni, in the seventh spot, paid a tax of 38 crore, Ranbir Kapoor, in 8th spot, made a tax payment of 36 crore. Both Hrithik Roshan and Sachin Tendulkar gave 28 crore as tax.

Kareena, Kiara, Katrina feature in top 20 list

Several other celebrities who made it to the top 20 list of taxpayers are--Kapil Sharma ( 26 crore), Sourav Ganguly ( 23 crore), Kareena Kapoor ( 20 crore), Shahid Kapoor ( 14 crore), Hardik Pandya ( 13 crore), and Kiara Advani ( 12 crore). Both Mohanlal and Allu Arjun paid 14 crore as tax. Pankaj Tripathi and Katrina Kaif paid 11 crore tax each this year.

Aamir Khan and Rishabh Pant paid 10 crore tax each and got the 21st and 22nd spot on the list, respectively. Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), a comedy-drama directed by Advait Chandan. A remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Shah Rukh, Vijay, Salman's films

Shah Rukh made his comeback in 2023 with three back-to-back hits--Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King. Reportedly, his daughter Suhana Khan will also star in the movie.

Vijay's GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu, hit theatres on Thursday. GOAT also features Prabhudheva, Prashanth, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, VTV Ganesh, and Aravind Akash.

Fans will see Salman next in AR Murugadoss's Sikandar. The film is set to release next Eid. Rashmika Mandanna will also be a part of the film.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
