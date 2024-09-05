Shah Rukh Khan beats Virat Kohli as India's biggest tax-paying celebrity; paid 92 crore in 2024: Full list

Amitabh, Ajay, Ranbir, Hrithik are in top 10 list

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan made a tax contribution of ₹71 crore. Cricketer Virat Kohli, who secured the fifth spot, paid ₹66 crore as tax. He was followed by Ajay Devgn, at sixth spot, who paid a tax of ₹42 crore. While MS Dhoni, in the seventh spot, paid a tax of ₹38 crore, Ranbir Kapoor, in 8th spot, made a tax payment of ₹36 crore. Both Hrithik Roshan and Sachin Tendulkar gave ₹28 crore as tax.

Kareena, Kiara, Katrina feature in top 20 list

Several other celebrities who made it to the top 20 list of taxpayers are--Kapil Sharma ( ₹26 crore), Sourav Ganguly ( ₹23 crore), Kareena Kapoor ( ₹20 crore), Shahid Kapoor ( ₹14 crore), Hardik Pandya ( ₹13 crore), and Kiara Advani ( ₹12 crore). Both Mohanlal and Allu Arjun paid ₹14 crore as tax. Pankaj Tripathi and Katrina Kaif paid ₹11 crore tax each this year.

Aamir Khan and Rishabh Pant paid ₹10 crore tax each and got the 21st and 22nd spot on the list, respectively. Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), a comedy-drama directed by Advait Chandan. A remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Shah Rukh, Vijay, Salman's films

Shah Rukh made his comeback in 2023 with three back-to-back hits--Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King. Reportedly, his daughter Suhana Khan will also star in the movie.

Vijay's GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu, hit theatres on Thursday. GOAT also features Prabhudheva, Prashanth, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, VTV Ganesh, and Aravind Akash.

Fans will see Salman next in AR Murugadoss's Sikandar. The film is set to release next Eid. Rashmika Mandanna will also be a part of the film.