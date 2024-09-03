When Shah Rukh Khan's father fought Lok Sabha elections against Aamir Khan's great grand uncle, didn't get a single vote

A Reddit post on 'SRK’s father and Aamir’s great grand uncle’s connection' is grabbing attention. Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's father, the late Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, contested from Gurgaon in 1957 and did not get a single vote as people voted for only two candidates – one of whom was Abul Kalam Azad of Congress, who happens to be actor Aamir Khan's great grand uncle. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fake fight while Aamir Khan plays peacemaker at Jamnagar bash Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have often appeared together at events, but they have never worked with each other in a film. Top right: Shah Rukh's parents. Bottom right: Abul Kalam Azad. (File Photos)

Taj Mohammad Khan did not get any votes

As per a 2024 report by Amar Ujala, the first Lok Sabha election in Gurgaon (now Gurugram) was held in the year 1952. In the second Lok Sabha elections of the country, in the year 1957, Abul Kalam Azad of Congress got 1,91,221 votes and his opponent BJS candidate Moolchand got 95,553 votes. The interesting thing in this election was that independent candidate Taj Mohammad Khan did not get a single vote. This is a record in itself.

'So the rivalry is generational'

Recently, a post by pop culture and films based X account Pop Base tweeted, "Name your favourite celebrity fact." Responding to it, an X user said, "Shah Rukh Khan's father contested Lok Sabha Elections in 1957 from Gurgaon against Abul Kalam Azad, the great grand uncle of Aamir Khan." A person tweeted in reaction, "So the rivalry is generational then... wah (wow)."

'I know now why these two don't like each other'

On Monday, the tweet was shared on Reddit and has since attracted lots of reactions. Someone joked, "The rivalry between the two (Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan) existed before they were even born (laughing emoji). I know now why these two don't like each other."

While Aamir and Shah Rukh don't make a big deal about their relationship and were recently seen performing together on stage, alongside Salman Khan, at the Ambani pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, rumours of their alleged cold war have been around for decades now.

'Sabke sab ameerzade hai'

Referencing the same, a Redditor wrote, "Aamir has been beating him (Shah Rukh Khan) since ages." A comment also read, "Shah Rukh Khan's father got 0 votes (laughing emojis)."

Some also commented on the actors coming from privileged backgrounds. One said, "Wow, so he must be rich cause running elections requires tons of money." Another said, "Waiting for the 'SRK was privileged, fake PR story for sympathy'. Yes, he wasn't poor from the beginning, he has never claimed to be poor too." Someone also commented, “Sabke sab ameerzade hai (All of them come from rich families).”

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki, before his other 2023 releases, Jawan and Pathaan. He is now working on his next film, King, which is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Aamir was last seen in a lead role in the 2022 film, Laal Singh Chaddha. He is now gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par.