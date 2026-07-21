Tovino Thomas slams those doubting his nationalism after supporting students; Vismaya Mohanlal raises questions

The events in New Delhi during the Chalo Sansad march have left many across the country shaken, including celebrities who are using their voices to condemn what happened. As student protesters were lathi-charged and tear gassed by the Delhi police during their march to the Parliament from Jantar Mantar, Tovino Thomas and Mohanlal’s daughter Vismayi have spoken out against it. (Also Read: Vijay Varma slams those threatening to unfollow him over support for CJP students' march: ‘Chup chap bhi kar sakte ho’) Tovino Thomas and Vismaya Mohanlal have condemned what happened on Monday in Delhi.

Tovino Thomas slams those questioning his nationalism Tovino posted a note on his Instagram on Tuesday, condemning the way the protest was handled. “Right and wrong may be relative, but this is certainly NOT the way to handle a peaceful protest. When the future generation of a nation speaks up, and their voices are met with repressive force, it is the future itself that is being stamped down. It is faith in democracy that is being drained away,” read his note.

He then questioned why police action was taken against the students, writing, “What did these students do wrong? Did they destroy property? Did they resort to violence? What exactly did they do to deserve this treatment? To every person protesting for a just cause, peacefully, in any part of our country, I extend my wholehearted solidarity. The right to dissent is not a threat to democracy; in fact it is one of its foundations.”

The Malayalam actor ended his note with a disclaimer: “And to anyone about to question my sense of nationalism, I know myself better than you do. This goes beyond politics, religion, and every other form of division. My politics is humanity. My belief is peace. Jai Hind.”