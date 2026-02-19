Kalyani Priyadarshan promises to return in Lokah Chapter 2 with Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan; gives fresh update

At a recently held event, the anchor said, “So, we know that Lokah part 2 and all of that is coming. But can you give us an exclusive update on it?” Kalyani smiled and when prodded to reveal it, she said, “Honestly, all I know is that we should start shoot by, hopefully September. I will be there in the second part. So, just wait for it.” Numerous people on social media re-shared the video, excited to get an update on the film.

Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan got her breakout role last year as Chandra/Neeli in Dominic Arun’s superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. The film, which also starred Naslen, was a massive success, earning over ₹300 crore worldwide. At an event, Kalyani promised that she will return for Lokah: Chapter 2, despite the first promo video featuring only Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan. She also gave an update about the film’s shoot.

Lokah: Chapter 1 was all about the legend of Kalliyankattu Neeli, based on Malayalam folklore, who is now known as Chandra. Played by Kalyani, she is a Yakshi (vampire-like) and a tribal girl whose village was destroyed by a king enforcing caste segregation. She now works with an unseen leader, Moothon (voiced by Mammootty), to fight injustice worldwide. Naslen plays Sunny, a boy who falls for her before he realises the truth about her life. Sandy plays a misogynistic cop named Nachiyappa Gowda, who is also turned into a vampire before his presumed death.

The video released to promote Lokah: Chapter 2 confirms what was hinted at at the end of Lokah: Chapter 2. The next chapter will be all about another creature called Chathan (goblin), played by Tovino, who has 389 siblings who look just like him. He is named Maathan. A post-credit scene also introduced Dulquer as an Odiyan (shapeshifter) ninja named Charlie, who will feature in the sequel, along with Kalyani’s Chandra. The first film introduced several other entities, played by Soubin Shahir, Santhy Balachandran, Ahaana Krishna, Balu Varghese, and Vijay Menon, that have yet to be explored.

Lokah: Chapter 1 was made on a modest budget and collected ₹303.67 crore worldwide. It remains to be seen when the sequel will be released in theatres and who will feature in future instalments.