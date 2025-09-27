Lokah Chapter 2 announced: Tovino Thomas calls Kalyani Priyadarshan ‘my girl’, Dulquer Salmaan ‘family’. Watch

Lokah Chapter 2 was officially announced on Saturday, with Wayfarer Films releasing a special video. The video confirms that Tovino Thomas’ goblin/chathan will headline the film as Michael and be his usual mischievous self. Take a look at the video, which also features Dulquer Salmaan as the shapeshifter/odiyan, Charlie. Lokah Chapter 2 announced: Tovino Thomas' Michael and Dulquer Salmaan's Charlie hang out while drinking toddy.

Lokah Chapter 2 officially announced

The 2-minute 55-second-long video begins with Tovino’s Michael and Dulquer’s Charlie catching up while drinking toddy at the safehouse. Michael asks Charlie why he won’t call him once in a while, at least once in 50 or 100 years. The latter tells him he’s not interested in it because Michael is boring when he drinks. Michael replies, “This toddy is a basic treat for us chathans. Not just for me, but for my 389 brothers too, who are chronic alcoholics.”

When Charlie disagrees, Michael tries to rile him up for no reason. He then shows Charlie the book They Live Among Us, shown in Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra, and says, “The first chapter is about her. Kalliyankattu Neeli, my girl.” While teasing about Chapter 2 being about him, he brings up Charlie killing Hitler, hinting he's in one of the chapters too. But Charlie seems uninterested in discussing it.

Getting down to business, Michael reveals that his brother is violent, not ‘fun’ like him. He also claims he's after him and Moothon (voiced by Mammootty). Charlie also describes him as ‘crazy’. When Charlie refuses to take care of Michael’s ‘family problems’, he replies, “Bro, aren’t we all a family?” As Charlie leaves, Michael makes one last attempt to rile him up and says, “I know you’ll come. If you don’t, the chathans will bring you.”

The video ends by hinting at a history between them.

About Lokah

Lokah is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer under Wayfarer Films. Tovino will play the lead in Lokah Chapter 2, a follow-up to Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra, which is the highest-grossing Malayalam film. The first film starred Kalyani Priyadarshan as Neeli/Chandra with Naslen playing Sunny and Sandy playing Nachiyappa. Both Michael and Charlie were introduced in cameos in the first part. It was hinted in the first film that Michael likes Neeli, though she seems fond of Sunny. A release date for Chapter 2 has yet to be announced.