Salman Khan announces India release date of his international thriller 7 Dogs with Sanjay Dutt

In his Instagram story on August 10, the actor shared the new trailer cut for the Indian audiences. Along with that, towards the end of it, you hear the Hindi dubbing of the Egyptian lead actors of the movie, Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz.

The wait is officially over! Salman Khan has confirmed that the highly anticipated international action thriller 7 Dogs which will hit theaters in India on August 21, 2026. Already creating hype across Arab countries with its action and massive stunts, the movie will soon be in Indian theatres. The film features special appearances of Salman and Sanjay Dutt .

One of the biggest attractions for Indian audiences is the presence of Salman and Sanjay in 7 Dogs. They will be seen in special appearances along with the Italian star Monica Bellucci.

The film has been directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmaking duo behind Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. They have also worked on Marvel's Ms. Marvel, making 7 Dogs another major action project in their growing international filmography.

7 Dogs sets a new benchmark for Arab cinema The film has been mounted on an unusually large scale for an Arab-language production. According to GQ Middle East, the film's reported budget is nearly $40 million and is among the most expensive films to come out of the Arab region. Much of the production was filmed at Al-Hosn Big Time Studios in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the makers putting a strong focus on practical action, stunts and real explosions.

The biggest claim to fame, however, is a sequence that has earned 7 Dogs a place in the Guinness World Records. The film features what has been recognised as the largest film stunt explosion, with the blast equivalent to 170.7 tonnes of TNT. The feat surpassed the previous record associated with the James Bond films Spectre and No Time to Die.