Inside pictures of Raj Nidimoru's birthday celebrations with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, including a Family Man dessert
Raj Nidimoru celebrated his birthday on August 4 and Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted pictures of the celebrations. Take a look.
Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru of Raj & DK-fame celebrated his birthday on August 4. His wife, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, seems to have kept the celebrations offline this year even as fans waited for a birthday post from her. Days after his birthday, she posted inside pictures as part of her August dump. It includes a Family Man dessert.
Inside Raj Nidimoru’s birthday celebrations with Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha posted numerous pictures and videos on her Instagram, writing, “August energy,” with white heart emojis. One picture shows her dressed in black, sitting with Raj at his birthday dinner, with a few of their friends. Another picture shows a dessert plate in lieu of cake, with “Happy Birthday The Family Man,” written on it. A star-shaped candle holder with a gold coloured candle can also be seen. On his birthday, Samantha had only reshared posts from his sister, Sheetal, and her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures. So fans were thrilled to see something more.
A glimpse of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s August
Other pictures show Samantha at the gym, prepping for photoshoots or more. One picture shows her with Masoom Minawala and Secret Alchemist co-founder Ankita Thadani. Samantha also posted a glimpse of her pregnancy journal, featuring her pets, Hash and Saasha. A video shows the actor wiping away tears, but turns out they’re tears of happiness because she cannot seem to stop laughing at something whilst in the car. The actor also found some quiet time to read Ina May's Guide to Childbirth as she preps for the birth of her first child.
About Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru
Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, and Raj was married to Shhyamali De from 2015 to an unknown period. The couple sparked dating rumours around 2023 after having previously worked together in The Family Man Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). In 2024, Samantha began posting pictures of Raj on her social media, and the couple was often spotted together at pickleball events. Raj and Samantha made their relationship official at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore with a yogic ceremony.
They most recently worked together in Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy. Samantha starred and produced the film that Raj creative produced. The film was released on June 19 and grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film. After the film’s release and success, Samantha confirmed to the press that she was expecting her first baby with Raj.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.