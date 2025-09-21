Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya celebrates her father's legacy as he is set to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

On Saturday evening, it was announced that Mohanlal would receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to cinema at this year’s National Film Awards, which will be held soon in Delhi. Since the announcement, congratulatory messages from people in the industry have poured in for the actor. But the sweetest message has to be from his daughter, Vismaya. Vismaya Mohanlal penned a sweet note celebrating her father's legacy. (Vismaya Mohanlal/Instagram)

Mohanlal’s daughter celebrates his legacy

Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya took to Instagram to celebrate her father’s legacy. She posted a collage of pictures of roles her father has played through the years. Sharing the collage, she wrote, “Congratulations Acha. We’re all so so proud of you for the incredible artist you are and for the incredible human you are. #dadasahebphalkeaward.”

Mohanlal to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

On Saturday evening, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced that Mohanlal will be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on 23 September at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony. Reacting to the news, he wrote on social media, “I am deeply humbled and profoundly honored to receive The Dadasaheb Phalke Award. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for your kind words and blessings, they fill me with encouragement and joy. I remain ever indebted to the art of cinema and to all those whose inspiration and support illuminate my journey.”

Recent work

Mohanlal had a disappointing 2024, with the films Malaikottai Vaaliban and Barroz 3D failing to make a mark with critics and at the box office despite being highly publicised. However, he bounced back this year with the releases of L2 Empuraan and Thudarum, both crossing the ₹200 crore threshold at the box office and becoming the highest-grossers in Malayalam cinema, other than Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra and Manjummel Boys. Vismaya announced in July that she is debuting in Mollywood with Jude Anthany Joseph’s Thudakkam.