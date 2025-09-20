Mammootty says Mohanlal ‘truly deserves’ Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Prithviraj Sukumaran calls him ‘legend beyond ages’

Mohanlal has been announced as the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 for his contribution to Indian cinema. The Malayalam superstar shared that he is ‘deeply humbled’ by the honour. Now several stars from the fraternity have extended wishes and congratulated Mohanlal on the win and called it ‘well deserved.’ Mohanlal received congratulatory wishes from several co-stars and industry figures after the announcement.

Mammootty congratulates Mohanlal

Mammootty, who has been a close friend of Mohanlal for years, took to his X account to congratulate him. He said, “More than a colleague, a brother, and an artist who has embarked on this wonderful cinematic journey for decades. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is not just for an actor, but for a true artist who has lived and breathed cinema. So happy and proud of you, Lal. You truly deserve this crown.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who last directed Mohanlal in L2 Empuraan and also starred alongside him, wrote on his Instagram Stories: “Congratulations chetta on the Dadasaheb Phalke Award! A truly well deserved recognition for a legend beyond ages!”

Akshay Kumar calls it ‘richly deserved’ recognition

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Heartiest congratulations, @Mohanlal sir, on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Every time I’ve had the chance to meet you or observe your work, it’s been like sitting in the front row of the greatest acting school ever. This recognition is so richly deserved. Respect and love."

Manju Warrier, who first acted alongside Mohanlal in Kanmadam, said, “Congratulations Laletta! Thank you for inspiring generations. And for being our very own!”

“Seeing my dearest Mohanlal Sir honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award fills me with immense joy. For those of us who have walked this journey with him, it’s more than an award. It’s a celebration of a lifetime of love and dedication to cinema. Blessed to stand by your side always,” wrote Antony Perumbavoor, the producer, distributor, cinema exhibitor and actor, who works in Malayalam film industry. He began his career as a chauffeur to Mohanlal.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal wrote on his X account, “I am deeply humbled and profoundly honored to receive The Dadasaheb Phalke Award. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for your kind words and blessings, they fill me with encouragement and joy. I remain ever indebted to the art of cinema and to all those whose inspiration and support illuminate my journey.” Fans recently saw Mohanlal in the slice-of-life drama Hridayapoorvam, which released during Onam.