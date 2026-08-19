Guru Randhawa takes ‘revenge’ for Fine Shyt criticism with his new song Marzi, fans say: ‘Banger comeback’

In the new music video, the singer stands alone, adopting a fierce, grounded mass-hero persona, with no female dancers featured in it. The video follows the journey of a self-made man, taking viewers from his early days of owning a vintage Maruti Suzuki Gypsy and heavy-duty trucks to an ultra-premium fleet of blacked-out Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons, supersonic fighter jets and a high-security police entourage.

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa recently faced criticism after releasing his song Fine Shyt . The song disappointed many listeners and sparked a meme fest on social media. Now, the singer has released a new track titled Marzi. The song celebrates the resilient spirit of Punjab, painting a vivid picture of a person who dictates his own destiny without being governed by critics, societal expectations or industry trends. Guru’s new song appears to have impressed his fans, with many calling it his comeback after the backlash over Fine Shyt.

Talking about the song, Guru Randhawa said in a statement, “This song is about ownership - of your choices, your circle, your story. Punjab doesn’t ask for a seat at the table. We build our own table. This is for everyone who has forged their own path from the ground up, call their own shots and lives life entirely on their own terms.”

Fans were delighted to see the new music video. One commented, “Now this is what we want from Guru Randhawa.” Another wrote, “You showed how one should make a comeback.” Another comment read, “The comeback speaks louder than the trolls. This one is a certified banger.” Another fan wrote, “Banger comeback.” One comment read, “This is him replying to Tony Kakkar.” Another wrote, “Fine Shyt ka revenge le liya (he took revenge on the criticism over Fine Shyt).” Another fan commented, “Now this is some Fine Shyt song.”

All about the Fine Shyt criticism The internet was not too kind to Guru’s previous song Fine Shyt, with many calling it cringe and even describing it as a “win for the deaf”. Guru also faced criticism over what some listeners felt was misogynistic messaging towards female corporate workers. Later, Tony Kakkar also appeared to take a dig at Guru over the song, asking for royalties and calling it his genre of music.

Guru later hit back at the trolls and said he was not bothered by the criticism. He shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, “SISU MINDSET AND MOVES….!!! Also tell all of them to make some new strategy against me…….this one didnt work!! In my own lane….One vs All 🔥 Rare Like PAGANI. 2025 was 2026 is and rest of the years are mine!!! Finest Shyttttt.”