Shraddha Kapoor enjoys date nights, cosy moments in dreamy ‘chhoti si chutti’ with boyfriend Rahul Mody. See pics

On Monday, Shraddha took to Instagram to share pictures from her recent holiday. One of the photos offered a glimpse of her date night with Rahul, who turned photographer for the occasion. In another, Shraddha was seen enjoying the sunset while sipping coffee. She also turned photographer herself, clicking Rahul as he appeared engrossed in reading a book at a library.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor largely keeps her personal life away from the public eye. However, she occasionally shares glimpses of her relationship with her boyfriend Rahul Mody on social media. Recently, the actor shared a photo dump from her vacation, offering a peek into their time together.

Shraddha and screenwriter-producer Rahul Mody were first linked in 2024 when they were spotted together after a dinner outing in Mumbai. Their relationship reportedly grew closer while working together on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, for which Rahul was part of the writing team.

Shraddha also gave a glimpse of the food they enjoyed during their stay, including mango sticky rice. She rounded off the photo dump with a series of candid pictures that showcased her fun and quirky side. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Chhoti si chutti toh banti hai naa? We deserve a little holiday, don’t we?"

Over time, the two have been spotted together at weddings and movie dates. Shraddha has also dropped several subtle hints about their equation, including sharing pictures with Rahul and being seen travelling and spending special occasions together. In 2025, she even shared a playful Instagram video featuring Rahul and tagged him while joking about finding someone who could "handle" her tantrums. She also shared a picture of herself enjoying a vada-pav date with him, along with another picture of the two twinning in matching pyjamas. The couple have not officially confirmed their relationship, but these subtle hints seem to be enough to suggest that they share a close bond.

About Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming movie Shraddha is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Eetha. The film follows Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a renowned Marathi Tamasha and Lavani performer who rose from humble beginnings to become one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated folk theatre artists. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Anant Joshi and others, and is co-produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

While it was initially scheduled to release on August 28 and clash with Yash’s Toxic, it is now set to release in theatres on December 4. The film marks Shraddha’s return to the big screen after the success of her last release, Stree 2. Its teaser has already generated significant buzz.