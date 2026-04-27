Shraddha Kapoor gushes over boyfriend Rahul Mody as she praises his ad with Aneet Padda: ‘Kitna talented hai uff!’

On Sunday, Shraddha took to Instagram to share the advertisement and wrote, “Cuteness + best acting ka perfect mishran = Aneet Padda.” Aneet responded warmly, saying, “Takes one to know one.” Shraddha further embraced her role as a supportive partner, cheering for Rahul’s work as she added, “Aur cuteness se yaad aaya, yeh writer-director kitna talented hai uff (How talented is this writer-director)!”

Recently, Bollywood actor Aneet Padda appeared in an advertisement for the fashion brand Trends, written and directed by filmmaker Rahul Mody . Actor Shraddha Kapoor was quick to shower praise on the ad, lauding her boyfriend Rahul’s work while also appreciating Aneet’s performance.

The advertisement opens with Aneet Padda urging her family to begin packing for an upcoming trip. However, things soon take a humorous turn when her mother realises she has no clothes left to pack due to a mix-up with the dhobi (washerman). In the middle of the chaos, Aneet suggests that they check out Trends. This leads to a round of playful teasing from the other family members, who joke that her mother is too old to keep up with what’s “trending”. The confusion is eventually cleared when Aneet reveals that she was not referring to trends in general, but to the fashion brand Trends store. The clever wordplay, combined with the light-hearted family dynamic, adds charm to the advertisement.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody’s relationship Shraddha and Rahul first sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together following a dinner date in Mumbai in early 2024. Although the two have not officially confirmed their relationship, they are frequently seen together, and Shraddha often shares playful glimpses of their bond on social media. There were rumours of a split at one point, but Shraddha appeared to shut them down by posting a picture from a vada pav date with Rahul in December 2024.

Since then, the duo have continued to make joint appearances at events, further fuelling speculation about their relationship. Recently, rumours about them making their relationship official and possibly tying the knot began circulating. However, when Shraddha’s aunt, actor Tejaswini Kolhapure, was asked about it, she said, “Really, I don’t know about it. I have no idea.”