Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Orry's names to be dropped from drugs case after police finds no evidence: Report

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi have received relief in a 2022 drugs case after a recent report claimed their names are set to be dropped from the supplementary chargesheet. The two actors, along with Shraddha’s brother Siddhant Kapoor, social media personality Orhan ‘Orry’ Awatramani, and politician Zeeshan Siddiqui, were initially named in the 2022 Mumbai drug supply case involving mephedrone.

Shraddha, Nora, Orry and others exonerated

However, according to an Indian Express report, the Mumbai Police has found no evidence against them. Police’s Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) has completed the probe and will soon be filing the supplementary chargesheet. The publication quoted a source as saying that the names of Shraddha, Siddhant, Nora, Orry, and Zeeshan will be dropped from there. “An initial chargesheet was filed against three persons, and a supplementary chargesheet will now be filed against two arrested accused and the other wanted accused. We do not have enough evidence to link the celebrities to the case so far,” the source said.