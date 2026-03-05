Orry posts cryptic video about Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 25th birthday; netizens say: ‘All the dots are connecting…’

In the clip, Orry sits with a plate of flowers, with the caption: “When your mom randomly asks, ‘What happened to that one friend of yours?’” The video then cuts to an old clip of Orry showing off bruises on his forehead — followed by someone who looks like Ibrahim Ali Khan mockingly copying the gesture.

Orry and Ibrahim were once joined at the hip — from London parties to Mumbai soirées, their friendship was the talk of every page-three column. But over the past few months, things got messy. On Ibrahim’s birthday, instead of the usual warm wishes, Orry posted a cryptic Instagram video that set social media on fire.

Bollywood’s Gen-Z social circle just witnessed a digital meltdown. Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, seems to have taken a direct swipe at his former best friend Ibrahim Ali Khan, and that too, on Ibrahim’s birthday.

Fans were quick to connect the dots. Many began speculating that the two had fallen out badly, with some even suggesting physical altercations. The real twist? Orry went on a liking spree under his own post. Most of the top comments had his stamp of approval — including one that read, “WHEN ALL THE DOTS START CONNECTING,” and another that joked, “Lost him but at least you got your hairline back.” Another comment read, “Saif said bol na bhai…”

Inside the unfollow saga The rift between Orry and the Pataudi family traces back to an earlier controversy. A few weeks ago, Orry posted a reel titled “3 worst names,” casually mentioning “Sara, Paalak, and Amrita.” While no surnames were used, netizens immediately assumed he was referring to Sara Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, and Amrita Singh.

The fallout was swift. Sara Ali Khan unfollowed Orry soon after, with her brother Ibrahim following suit, signalling that the bond was officially broken. In a previous interview with HTCity, he said, “I unfollowed Sara a while ago, and I haven’t followed Ibrahim in years. Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through and I just don't think I can do that anymore.”

Now, Orry’s birthday post has only poured fuel on the fire, turning what was once a tight-knit friendship into a full-blown social media spectacle.