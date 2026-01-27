Exclusive | Orry: Sara Ali Khan’s mum Amrita Singh put me through trauma; can’t pretend to be friends with her

Asked if he can explain the trauma he is referring to, Orry refrained from answering.

Talking about unfollowing Sara, he says, "I unfollowed Sara a while ago.. and I haven’t followed Ibrahim in years." He adds, “Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be ok with the trauma her mother put me through and I just don't think I can do that anymore.”

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has been the talk of the showbiz world lately, thanks to his unhinged social media posts lately, making no efforts to hide the tension between him and old friends Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. In an exclusive interview with us, Orry says that he can think of letting bygones be bygones if Sara and Ibrahim's mother Amrita Singh apologises to him.

Recently, Orry's comment about Sara's career went viral but the 'liver' doesn't consider it a below the belt attempt.

"I don’t really think I said anything wrong about her.. I just made a small joke taking a dig at her career .. I highly doubt she even felt bad about it .. the whole internet makes fun of Sara’s movies all the time.. her biggest body of work is a series of memes that she’s delivered via movies.. people make fun of me being jobless all the time.. it’s not that deep," he says.

While he confirms feud with Sara and Ibrahim, Orry says there is one way he can mend things with them.

"If Amrita Singh were to apologize I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future," says Orry.

We reached out to Amrita, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan but were met with no response during the time of publishing this article.

