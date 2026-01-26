Sara Ali Khan breaks silence after Orry's jab, posts song with lyrics ‘Talented Balak Na Padte Vivaadan Mein'

For the Story, Sara used Vikram Sarkar’s song Naam Chale, selecting lyrics that speak to living freely, avoiding calculations, and steering clear of unnecessary controversies. Though she made no mention of Orry or his remarks, the lyrics chosen by the actor went unnoticed no longer and were widely interpreted as a subtle response.

Sara Ali Khan has shared her first social media post since her former college best friend Orry took repeated digs at her on Instagram, and while she has not addressed the controversy directly, her choice of music has sparked interest online. The actor took to her Instagram Stories to wish a friend a happy birthday, sharing a collage of vacation photos from their time together.

Meanwhile, Orry continued to reference the fallout on his own Instagram Stories, announcing that he is working on a YouTube series where he plans to analyse the career trajectories of Bollywood actors. He used Selena Gomez’s People You Know as background music, with lyrics reflecting drifting relationships and emotional distance.

What's the controversy? The tension between the two became more apparent after Orry recently shared an Instagram Reel flaunting a T-shirt with a bra graphic printed on it. When a user asked in the comments what the bra was “holding together,” Orry pinned the comment and replied, “Sara Ali Khan’s hits.” Responding to another comment suggesting Sara might be laughing it off, he added, “At her career? She must be.”

A few days earlier, Orry had posted another Reel naming “Sara,” “Amrita,” and “Paalak,” which many interpreted as references to Sara Ali Khan, her mother Amrita Singh, and actor Palak Tiwari. That Reel was later deleted after it went viral. Sara Ali Khan, however, has so far chosen not to respond publicly to the remarks.