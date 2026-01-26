Orry takes a ‘pathetic’ dig at Sara Ali Khan's career after she unfollows him; internet calls him a ‘bully’. Watch

On Monday, Orry shared a reel in which he gave a twist to another creator Amulya Rattan’s video, in which she calls out a man’s ‘civic sense’ for walking behind her while she was recording. However, what truly caught the internet’s attention was Orry’s dig at Sara Ali Khan’s career.

What was once a friendly equation between Sara Ali Khan and Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry , seems to have taken a sharp turn. The social media personality recently took a not-so-subtle dig at Sara in a reel that has caught the internet’s attention. His sarcastic response came after Sara unfollowed him on social media, and the internet has called it “pathetic”.

In the video, Orry was wearing a blue mesh top with a printed dotted outline of a bra on it. One social media user commented, “Genuine question: What exactly is that bra holding together?” To this, Orry replied, “Sara Ali Khan’s hits.” The internet was not pleased with his comment on Sara.

One Reddit user wrote, “Pathetic. I literally unfollowed Janhvi too because if you’re associated with this kind of human, it shows your mentality too.” Another wrote, “Sara Ali Khan can be wrong in many ways, but whatever Orry is doing is next-level pathetic!! Imagine a grown-up person behaving like this.” Another commented, “Y’all need to stop giving him attention. He’s a pick-me and now a bully.” Another wrote, “Now he’s doing it for clout, bas. He wants free publicity from Sara.”

What happened between Sara and Orry While the two have been friends for a long time, rumours of a rift began when Orry shared a reel titled “3 worst names” and added the names Sara, Amrita and Palak as examples without mentioning their surnames. Following this, Sara and Ibrahim unfollowed Orry on Instagram.

About Sara Ali Khan’s films Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. The film was a box office success, collecting ₹96 crore worldwide. She then went on to deliver a blockbuster alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. However, her next few films, including Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1, did not perform well at the box office. She scored another hit in 2023 alongside Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

She was most recently seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino. The film, which also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma, underperformed at the box office.

She will next be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh and is scheduled to release in theatres later this year.