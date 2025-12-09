Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan celebrate mom Sharmila Tagore's 81st birthday in Delhi; Sara Ali Khan joins them. See pics

Marking a special family moment, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 81st birthday on December 8 with an intimate gathering in Delhi. Her daughter, Soha Ali Khan, offered fans a warm glimpse into the cosy celebration, which was also attended by Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. Soha even revealed the sweet, handmade gift Inaaya prepared for her ‘Badi Amma’. Soha Ali Khan shares glimpse into Sharmila Tagore's cosy birthday bash in Delhi.

Sharmila Tagore's birthday celebration in Delhi

On Monday, Soha shared several pictures from the birthday bash on Instagram. She, along with Sara and Saif, flew to Delhi to bring in Sharmila’s special day. In one photo, Sara and Soha are seen posing with the veteran actor at a restaurant, while another features Saif, Sara, and Sharmila posing together like royalty against a festive Christmas backdrop.

Sharmila’s close friends also joined the celebration. Soha posted a video of everyone singing ‘Happy Birthday’ as the actor cut both a chocolate cake and a vanilla cake. Inaaya, Soha and Kunal’s daughter, sent a handwritten birthday card for her grandmother. Sharing the photos, Soha wrote, “My amma on her birthday 💕🎂 — missed you Apa @sabapataudi!” Kareena Kapoor and Saba Pataudi were not present for the celebrations.

Sara Ali Khan also shared pictures and penned a short birthday message on Instagram: “Happiest birthday to the Chanda and Suraj of our family 💕🫶🌞🌝 Love you beyond words Badi Amma.” Kareena Kapoor wished her mother-in-law on Instagram as well, sharing unseen family photos.

About Sharmila Tagore’s comeback

Sharmila recently returned to Bengali cinema after 14 years with the 2025 film Puratawn. Directed by Suman Ghosh and produced by Rituparna Sengupta under her banner Bhavna Aaj O Kal, the film features Sharmila as a matriarch experiencing memory decline, with Rituparna playing her daughter. Indraneil Sengupta and Brishti Ray also appear in key roles. The film received positive reviews and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bengali releases of 2025.