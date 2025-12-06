Soha Ali Khan reveals Sharmila Tagore doubted if Kunal Kemmu would marry her: ‘You took away all the interest’

Actor Soha Ali Khan revealed that her mother, and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, once had doubts about whether Kunal Kemmu would marry her when the two began living together. Soha recalled Sharmila telling her, “You’ve taken away all the interest.” Soha Ali Khan and Kemmu got married in 2015.

Soha reveals

Soha looked back at her mother’s reaction to her relationship with Kunal in the latest episode of her hit podcast series, All About Her. She was having a conversation with actor Sonakshi Sinha and relationship expert Kasturi Mahanta.

Soha said, “Kunal and I were together for seven years before we got married. We were living together for two years before marriage. That’s when my mother said, ‘Now he’s not going to marry you. You’ve taken away all the interest,’ and I thought, ‘Maybe she’s right.’”

“We (Kunal and herself) weren’t actually wrapped up in the idea of marriage anyway. Kunal said it wasn’t that important, and I also felt that maybe it’s not that important. Eventually since it wasn’t such a big deal, so we thought, we might as as well get married,” she added.

Soha shared that it was their families’ desire for them to get married that ultimately convinced them to go ahead, saying, “My mother also insisted that men need a little push – otherwise they won’t they won’t ask you to marry them.”

Soha and Kunal’s love story

Soha and Kunal first met on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaoge and began dating in 2009. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2015 after six years of being together. They welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in 2017. The couple is often seen sharing adorable photos together on social media.

Soha and Kunal’s work files

Soha was last seen in Chhorii 2, a horror film directed by Vishal Furia, where she plays an antagonist. In addition to her film work, she has expanded into digital media with her podcast All About Her. Meanwhile, Kunal will be seen in the Netflix series, Single Papa, which will be released on December 12. The series follows Gaurav Gehlot who decides to adopt a baby right after his divorce.