Saif Ali Khan secretly checks social media? Neha Dhupia spills the truth about his private account

Many actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan don't have their accounts on social media. However, in a recent interview with Zoom, Neha Dhupia addressed the issue of social media trolling and revealed that Saif does have a private account on social media where he reads the stuff written about him. Neha Dhupia reveals Saif Ali Khan has a private social media account.

Neha recalled Saif's take on social media trolling and said, "5–6 years ago, during an interview on my show itself, I was talking to Saif about trolling. He said he is not on social media, but he has a private account, and sometimes he reads the stuff that's written. He said it is going to get so bad, there's going to be policing to an extent where the cybercrime department people are going to find you. And it is getting there; people have been found."

Talking about the social media trolling that actors face online, Neha said, "What happened with a couple of actresses recently, whether it is the wrong usage of AI and showing stuff across, it is getting there. I am happy that people are being pulled up. It makes me angry, but now I have reached a point where I am thick-skinned that ‘ab farak nahi padta hai (It doesn’t affect me)'.

Neha Dhupia and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming work

Neha will be next seen in the upcoming show, Single Papa. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalaya and Neeraj Udhwani, the series, which also stars Kunal Kummu, Manoj Pahwa, Prajakta Koli and Ayesha Raza in lead roles, is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 12.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie, Haiwaan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar in a lead role. The film marks Akshay and Saif's reunion after 17 years. The film is expected to be released in 2026.