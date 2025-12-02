Ranbir Kapoor’s team faces paparazzi ire as they snub them: ‘Are bhai bulaya hai’

Recently, Kareena Kapoor stated that the Kapoor family does not tip off paparazzi for sightings in and around Mumbai. However, paparazzi contradicted her claim when they expressed their frustration over Ranbir Kapoor’s team as they hushed them away even after they had been called. On Monday, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted visiting filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai.

Paparazzi angry at Ranbir’s team

On Monday, Ranbir was spotted visiting filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai. He is working with Bhansali on Love and War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. However, the outing didn’t go smoothly for the paparazzi, who had been called to capture the actor. They were left fuming by the actions of his team outside the office.

As Ranbir’s car pulled up, his security team was seen asking the paparazzi to step back from the gate to close the door. The move left photographers visibly frustrated, who were heard insisting they had been called to capture the actor and claiming to have messages as proof.

In the video, the security personnel was seen asking the photographers to move away. To which, the photographers are heard saying, “Are bhai bulaya hai… kya kar rahe ho. Are message hum sabke pass ese kya kar rahe ho. (We have been called here. What are you doing. We all got a message about the same).”

After a brief exchange of words, Ranbir was seen stepping out of his car and pausing to pose for the photographers before making his way into the office.

Earlier in Dining With the Kapoors, the family was asked “Which Kapoor tips off the paparazzi.” To this, Karisma Kapoor mentioned, “All the Kapoors love the paparazzi.”

However, Kareena had a different take as she said, “I don’t think we need to tip off the paparazzi. In fact, we tip them not to click us. We don’t want to be clicked.”

What’s next for Ranbir

Ranbir is the son of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He is the grandson of the late Raj Kapoor. On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film marks Ranbir’s second collaboration with Bhansali after Saawariya. He will also star in Nitesh Tiwari's epic adaptation of the Ramayana, where he will play Lord Ram.