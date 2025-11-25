Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan visit Dharmendra's home to offer condolences to family

The Hindi film industry is in mourning after the death of veteran actor Dharmendra at the age of 89. On Tuesday, several Bollywood celebrities from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn, were seen arriving at the late actor’s residence to pay their respects and stand by the grieving family during this difficult time. Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24.

Ranbir, Alia, visit Dharmendra’s house

On Tuesday, Ranbir and Alia were among spotted visiting Sunny Deol’s residence to offer their condolences after the demise of Dharmendra. The couple, looking visibly emotional, as they made their way inside the Deol family home.

Earlier in the day, Karisma Kapoor along with Saif Ali Khan was seen arriving at Dharmendra's home.

Ajay was also seen arriving to offer his condolences to the Deol family. Other celebrities who visited the Deol family included filmmaker Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, Bhavana Panday, Chunky Panday, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Earlier in the day, Dharmendra’s nephew Abhay Deol had visited the family to pay his respects as well.

On Monday, Alia also took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture with Dharmendra from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. “A legend who lit up every frame… and every heart. You will be missed, Dharam ji," she wrote.

Last night, Preity Zinta was also among those who visited the family at the Deol residence, along with Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, Zayed Khan with his sister Sussanne Khan, and Kajol.

Dharmendra dies at 89

Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24. The actor was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week and has been recuperating at home. He was cremated in Mumbai on Monday in presence of his family members and colleagues from the film industry. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Salim Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted arriving at the crematorium to pay their last respects.

Dharmendra is known for several films such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Dost and Seeta Aur Geeta. Dharmendra’s last film is Ikkis, which is set to release on December 25. He is essaying the role of Agastya Nanda's father in the movie directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a lead role.