'What media won't show you': Orry shares Veer Pahariya's 'real' reaction to Tara Sutaria's viral moment with AP Dhillon

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria recently faced criticism over her performance with AP Dhillon at his Mumbai concert, where the singer hugged and kissed her while her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, watched from the audience. Clips from the concert quickly surfaced online, and Veer’s reaction led many fans to believe that he was jealous. Now, social media personality Orry has shared real-time footage revealing what actually happened at the concert. Veer Pahariya's real reaction to AP Dhillon and Tara Sutaria's Thodi Si Daru moment revealed.

Orry shares Veer Pahariya's real reaction to AP Dhillon and Tara Sutaria's performance at concert

On Tuesday, Orry took to Instagram and shared a video showing the ‘real reaction’ of Veer Pahariya to Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon’s Thodi Si Daaru moment at the singer’s Mumbai concert. The video showed Veer grooving to the song and asking Orry to capture Tara’s performance on stage. The caption on the video read, “What the media won't show you. So I will, real-time footage.” Veer and Tara also shared the video on their Instagram Stories, captioning it, “The Truth!!”

Apart from this, Tara also shared a video by a social media influencer revealing how content creators were allegedly given ‘talking points’ with derogatory captions to ‘malign Tara’s image’. Tara shared a PDF containing the alleged captions and wrote, “These are the captions and talking points sent out to hundreds of content creators and thousands of meme pages. All to malign my image, ruin my relationship and career? Shameful and sick. Clearly seeing people happy hurts those that aren't. Will not stop sharing the truth. See it for yourselves.”

What happened at the concert?

A video from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert went viral on social media, showing Tara and AP performing together to their song Thodi Si Daaru. A section of the internet claimed that Veer looked uncomfortable as he watched Tara wrap her arms around AP’s shoulders while the singer hugged and kissed her. However, Tara and Veer later hit back at trolls, with Veer clarifying that his reaction in the video was not to Tara and AP’s performance of Thodi Si Daaru.

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria’s relationship

Tara and Veer made their relationship Instagram-official in August this year, when they shared pictures together with mushy captions. Since then, they have been open about their love for each other and are often spotted vacationing together.