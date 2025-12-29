Tara Sutaria slams ‘bullies’ after backlash over videos with AP Dhillon; Veer Pahariya skewers ’jokers' who trolled them

Actor Tara Sutaria broke her silence after facing criticism over her recent performance with AP Dhillon at his Mumbai concert, which was also attended by her boyfriend Veer Pahariya. In a clip, AP Dhillon invited Tara on stage as Veer watched from the audience. The singer also hugged and kissed her on the cheek before continuing his performance. Tara Sutaria talked about AP Dhillon's show, which was also attended by her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya.

Tara Sutaria hits back at trolls with new post

Now, taking to Instagram, Tara posted a video slamming those who spread "false narratives" and do "paid PR campaigns". She added that such things "don't shake us up." In the video, Tara was seen dancing with AP Dhillon on stage.

She captioned the post, “Loud and proud and in it together!!! (Red heart emoji). @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together (sparkles emojis).”

Tara slams paid PR campaigns

"P.S - False narratives, clever editing and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies," she concluded.

What AP Dhillon, Veer Pahariya have to say

Reacting to the post, AP Dhillon wrote, "Queen." Veer said, "Unreal (red heart and fire emojis)." Disha Patani commented, "Go girl." Orry's comment read, "Super star." Veer commented, “Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song not even Thodi si daru 🤣🤣🤣 Jokers.”

What happened during AP Dhillon's show

In a video, when Tara and AP Dhillon performed on stage, a section of the social media users said that Veer looked uncomfortable. Tara, at one point, wrapped her arms around his shoulders. The duo performed AP Dhillon's hit track Thodi Si Daaru. This was not Tara's first time attending an AP Dhillon concert. She had earlier been spotted at the singer’s Pune show as well. The two did a music video together — Thodi Si Daaru.

About Tara, Veer

Tara made her relationship with Veer Instagram official in August this year. The couple has since been very open about their love for each other through their social media posts.