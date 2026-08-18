Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Emraan Hashmi's sequel storms past ₹130 crore globally

The film is now just ₹9 crore away from the ₹100 crore mark in India. With ₹91 crore in its kitty after four days, Awarapan 2 is expected to hit the coveted milestone as early as Tuesday.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 saw the usual dip on its first Monday after a strong extended Independence Day weekend. The film has continued to perform steadily overseas. The film's India gross collections stand at ₹109.02 crore. The sequel added another ₹2.50 crore gross on Day 4, taking its total overseas collection to ₹21.80 crore. With its India and overseas earnings combined, Awarapan 2 has now earned ₹130.82 crore worldwide in just four days. If it continues to hold up through the week, Emraan-starrer could comfortably set its sights on the ₹150 crore mark globally in few days.

Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Awarapan 2 is enjoying a strong run at the box office, with the Emraan Hashmi -led sequel witnessing far greater demand than expected. The first film, Awarapan, released in 2007 and failed at the box office. However, over the years, the film developed a loyal fan base, with its music and emotional story turning it into a cult favourite. That nostalgia has clearly worked in favour of the sequel, which has received an overwhelming response from audiences since its release. Awarapan 2 has also emerged as the clear winner in its clash with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 . However, the sequel has slowed down on its first Monday but globally, it is receiving good response.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shiv Pandit nearly 19 years after the original film. Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi feature in important roles, while the cast also includes Puran Gabbi, Anirudh Rawal, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar.

Following the release and the success of the film, Emraan's wife on Monday praised her husband. In a note on Instagram, Parveen Hashmi wrote, “It has taken Emi 23 years to get here today... 23 years of patience, dedication, faith, surrender, countless blessings and prayers!! There were Fridays that brought incredible highs, and there were Fridays that brought heartbreak and disappointment, but he never allowed any of it to stop him from moving forward. He kept showing up, kept working and kept believing that all the hard work would pay off someday!! Inshallah.”

She went on to add, “I have watched him put his heart and soul into all his projects. And now even with these incredible numbers and all this love pouring in people around me keep asking, “How is he still so grounded and so calm?” This is what makes him different!! And maybe that’s why this line, “Akha Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf (reference to The Ba***ds of Bollywood)”, resonates so deeply with the industry and his fans.”