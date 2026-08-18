Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Emraan Hashmi's sequel storms past ₹130 crore globally
Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: The Emraan Hashmi sequel released in theatres on August 14 and clashed with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947.
Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Awarapan 2 is enjoying a strong run at the box office, with the Emraan Hashmi-led sequel witnessing far greater demand than expected. The first film, Awarapan, released in 2007 and failed at the box office. However, over the years, the film developed a loyal fan base, with its music and emotional story turning it into a cult favourite. That nostalgia has clearly worked in favour of the sequel, which has received an overwhelming response from audiences since its release. Awarapan 2 has also emerged as the clear winner in its clash with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947. However, the sequel has slowed down on its first Monday but globally, it is receiving good response.
Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 saw the usual dip on its first Monday after a strong extended Independence Day weekend. The film has continued to perform steadily overseas. The film's India gross collections stand at ₹109.02 crore. The sequel added another ₹2.50 crore gross on Day 4, taking its total overseas collection to ₹21.80 crore. With its India and overseas earnings combined, Awarapan 2 has now earned ₹130.82 crore worldwide in just four days. If it continues to hold up through the week, Emraan-starrer could comfortably set its sights on the ₹150 crore mark globally in few days.
The film is now just ₹9 crore away from the ₹100 crore mark in India. With ₹91 crore in its kitty after four days, Awarapan 2 is expected to hit the coveted milestone as early as Tuesday.
Emraan Hashmi returns as Shiv Pandit
Deep Dive
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shiv Pandit nearly 19 years after the original film. Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi feature in important roles, while the cast also includes Puran Gabbi, Anirudh Rawal, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar.
Following the release and the success of the film, Emraan's wife on Monday praised her husband. In a note on Instagram, Parveen Hashmi wrote, “It has taken Emi 23 years to get here today... 23 years of patience, dedication, faith, surrender, countless blessings and prayers!! There were Fridays that brought incredible highs, and there were Fridays that brought heartbreak and disappointment, but he never allowed any of it to stop him from moving forward. He kept showing up, kept working and kept believing that all the hard work would pay off someday!! Inshallah.”
She went on to add, “I have watched him put his heart and soul into all his projects. And now even with these incredible numbers and all this love pouring in people around me keep asking, “How is he still so grounded and so calm?” This is what makes him different!! And maybe that’s why this line, “Akha Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf (reference to The Ba***ds of Bollywood)”, resonates so deeply with the industry and his fans.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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