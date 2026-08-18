Zoya Akhtar says she ‘got abused’ after fans mistook ad for ZNMD 2 trailer, gives update on sequel: ‘We are on it’

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has recently confirmed that she is working on the sequel to the much-loved travel film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In a recent interaction, Zoya shared that she is waiting for the story to reach a stage where it 'feels correct' before moving ahead with the much-awaited sequel. Zoya Akhtar shared an update on ZNMD 2. (HT Photo)

'We are on it' While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India at the Monsoon Film Festival, Zoya admitted that Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 is being considered. “We are on it. We don’t know what will happen and what won’t if we will get to a place where it feels correct, in catching up with these characters today. But it will be nice. When it happens, I’ll announce it,” she said.

This is among the clearest updates that fans have received about the much-awaited sequel to the beloved film. While Zoya has previously been asked about the possibility of revisiting the characters, she has now confirmed that the team is actively working on the idea and hopes to find the right story to take the characters forward.

'I got abused in my DMs' In 2025, speculation about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 gained momentum after Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar featured in an advertisement for Yas Island. Many fans initially believed that the clip was actually a promotional video for ZNMD 2, only to be disappointed when they realised it was an advertisement.

Zoya revealed how she reacted to the response she received after the ad was released and fans realised that it was not a trailer for the sequel. She said, “People thought it was a trailer. First, they were like, ‘YEAH!’ But then I got abused in my DMs saying, ‘This was not funny,'” she said.

The advertisement had brought the three actors back together on screen, reigniting memories of the friendship and camaraderie between their characters in the 2011 film.