As Katrina Kaif faces postpartum body-shaming, Hrithik Roshan likes post defending her

As the conversation around Katrina’s body grew, an Instagram post by Harshveer Jain who goes by the handle storysellercomics also gained attention. The creator shared a two-slide post explaining why comments about the actor’s weight were being called out, while also sharing a personal connection to Katrina.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif stepped out with husband Vicky Kaushal for the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai on September 14, but a simple festive appearance soon became a topic of discussion online. Photos and videos from the event drew comments about her post-pregnancy weight, with some social media users going as far as sharing unkind comparisons. Fans were quick to call out the body-shaming, and a post defending Katrina even caught Hrithik Roshan ’s attention, with the actor liking it.

The first slide was more personal, with the creator looking back at their own teenage years and recalling how much they admired Katrina. They wrote, “I crushed on Katrina Kaif all my teenage. Travelled inter-state to catch a glimpse. Kept newspaper cutouts and movie posters, some even in my wallet. Watched movies because she was casted. And now when a troll says she’s finished because she put on post-pregnancy weight, I can only pity that troll.”

The second slide was directed at a young person who might not understand why such remarks are being seen as trolling. It read, “So if you are a teenager who is confused as to why are people calling you a troll for commenting on Katrina Kaif’s apparent weight gain, please note that —She is a mother. She has a successful business. Signs of a fairly successful life, personal and professional. Your commentary on her won’t affect her. You are a nobody for her. But women around you will look at that and immediately both, be hurt and also take you for a woman hater. Hopefully, you don’t want either.”