Exclusive| Rashmika Mandanna: I'm not necessarily good at any language

Actor Rashmika Mandanna who has worked across Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi films says it was never a planned movie but something that happened organically. Rashmika Mandanna

She says, "I am a Kodava and speak Kodava Takk, we dont have an industry for my mother tongue. So language has never been a barrier in my career. I treat all languages as my own. My fans who I call my family first suggested, why dont you do a Telugu film, it was the same with Hindi, and that's how my trajectory grew."

What about reactions to her accent, do comments from trolls bother her? "I'm not necessarily good at any language, I'm a Jack of all trades and master of none," she says with a laugh. She adds, " As long as I can respond to questions posed in a particular language, it's okay, that's how I respect my audiences from different parts of the world."

The actor says she does not pay attention to unnecessary chatter about her accent when it comes to films but chooses to focus on giving her role her "As an actor my job is to tell good stories on set and come back. With every film I believe the best of us are there to create soething magical. I stick to my job and the end result is a compilation of all these energies coming together. I don't like stepping on someone's toes, I just focus on giving my best performance as an actor."