Chile’s national day brings a taste of Santiago to Delhi

A slice of Santiago landed right in the heart of the Capital this Thursday as diplomats, city dignitaries and prominent guests gathered to mark Chile’s 216th national day. The evening moved from formal toasts to cultural performances and conversations over Chilean food and wine. (L-R) Patricia Vrij, wife of the Ambassador; Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, India; and Juan Angulo, Ambassador of Chile to India (Manoj Verma/HT)

For Ambassador of Chile to India Juan Angulo, the occasion was also a chance to look back at the long history connecting the two nations. “Our relationship with the Indian subcontinent started indeed just after our independence, with records of ships coming from Valparaíso to Kolkata as early as the 1820s,” he said, pointing to more than two centuries of contact between Chile and India.

He continued, “India and Chile have always shared a warm and long-standing relationship from the time of our independence.”

The evening also marked 77 years of Indo-Chilean diplomatic relations. Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon, chief guest of the evening, described the relationship as a “warm and long-standing” one, highlighting the growing areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The highlight of the night was a cultural performance, where dancers dressed in traditional attire took centre stage to perform the Cueca, Chile’s national dance.