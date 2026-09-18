BJP launches 13-day anti-drug yatra in Punjab, raps AAP govt over law and order

Madhopur (Pathankot): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by national president Nitin Nabin, launched its 13-day Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra from Ekta Sthal in Madhopur, Pathankot, on Friday. The political and social outreach drive aims to mobilise the public against the state’s drug crisis and build momentum ahead of next year’s assembly elections. Punjab BJP leaders and party national president Nitin Nabin at the launch of the anti-drug yatra at Madhopur in Pathankot on Friday. (HT Photo)

Flagging off the campaign’s first leg at the memorial site of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Nabin said that Punjab needs opportunities, education, and employment rather than substance abuse. Prior to the launch, he met 50 families affected by drug-related deaths and promised political and social support.

Attacking the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government, Nabin accused ruling elements of turning Punjab’s plight into a thriving drug industry through corruption and political patronage. He said the AAP government merely gives “tarikh pe tarikh (date after date)” to resolve the crisis while doing nothing on the ground.

Nabin outlined a five-point action plan: Direct action against drug traffickers; disruption of interstate and international supply chains; seizure and confiscation of assets built on illicit drug money; medical and psychological rehabilitation for addicted youth; and community mobilisation involving teachers, doctors, athletes, religious bodies, and local youth groups.