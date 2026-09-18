Beyond awareness: Making nutrition easier to choose

India's nutrition challenge is no longer just about telling people what to eat. It is about making healthy choices possible. Nutrition (Unsplash)

For years, we've heard the same advice: eat balanced meals, include fruits and vegetables, choose nutritious foods. Yet that advice collides with a different reality…a mother rushing to prepare breakfast before work, a student buying what is affordable outside school, a family adjusting meals to rising food prices, a young professional eating between long commutes. These are not failures of awareness. They are the conditions in which nutrition decisions are actually made.

That distinction matters. Because while India has made undeniable progress against malnutrition, we risk expecting awareness alone to deliver outcomes that depend on much more than information.

As the country marks Poshan Maah, the next conversation should not be about repeating nutrition messages louder. It should be about closing the gap between knowing and doing.

Over the past decade, nutrition has moved from the margins to the centre of India's public health agenda. Poshan Abhiyaan, Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, school meal programmes and community-based counselling have taken nutrition into villages, schools and health centres, while digital tools like the Poshan Tracker are improving service delivery and monitoring.

The results are visible. Child stunting fell from 48% in 2005 to 35.5% in NFHS-5, while underweight prevalence also declined substantially over the same period. More recent national survey findings point to further improvements in child nutrition alongside gains in institutional deliveries and immunisation coverage. This is exactly what sustained public investment should achieve. Nutrition is no longer a peripheral issue. It is part of India's development story.

But progress also exposes the next bottleneck. Awareness can open the door. It cannot walk people through it.

Public health has spent decades proving that behaviour is shaped by context. Nutrition is no exception.

A household may know that pulses are nutritious but buy less when prices rise. Parents may understand dietary diversity but rely on what is available nearby. Someone may value breakfast but sacrifice it to commute time.

In other words, people do not simply choose food. They choose from the choices available to them.

That is why nutrition cannot be framed as an individual responsibility alone. School meals, Anganwadi services, social protection programmes, local food systems, workplaces and neighbourhood markets all influence what ends up on a plate. When those systems work well, healthy decisions become easier. When they do not, information alone carries an impossible burden.

We rarely describe nutrition as infrastructure, but we should. Clean drinking water prevents disease before treatment becomes necessary. Sanitation protects communities long before hospitals intervene. Immunisation builds resilience before illness strikes. Nutrition belongs in the same category.

When nutritious foods are accessible, frontline workers are equipped to support families, schools reinforce healthy eating habits and local food systems align with public programmes, nutrition stops being another health message. It becomes part of the country's preventive health architecture.

That is particularly relevant as India strengthens primary healthcare through Ayushman Bharat and Health and Wellness Centres. Nutrition is one of the earliest investments in prevention, and one of the few that delivers benefits across an entire lifetime.

This is where nutrition communication needs to evolve. The goal is no longer to persuade people that healthy food matters. Most already know it does. The real challenge is helping people act on that knowledge within the constraints of everyday life.

That requires a different communication mindset. Instead of idealised diets, reinforce local and seasonal foods. Instead of overwhelming people with perfect routines, build confidence around small, repeatable habits. Instead of relying only on mass messaging, strengthen trusted voices, from anganwadi workers and schools to community leaders and primary healthcare providers.

Communication should not compensate for weak systems. It should work alongside strong ones.

This shift is also urgent because nutrition is no longer only about preventing childhood undernutrition. The same dietary habits that support healthy growth also reduce the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke and other non-communicable diseases later in life. The World Health Organization identifies unhealthy diets as one of the leading behavioural risk factors driving the global burden of NCDs, making nutrition one of the strongest foundations of primary preventive healthcare.

Poshan Maah has succeeded in making nutrition visible. The next measure of success is whether healthy choices become easier to make.

India does not need to choose between awareness and action. It needs to recognise that the best communication is not the kind that repeats a message; it is the kind that changes the conditions in which that message is lived.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Kamalkoli Majumdar, Poshan Maah Campaigns Manager, Centre for Strategic Communications for Public Health, Swasti.