Nandigram bypoll: TMC’s Mamata camp candidate withdraws nomination day after meeting Suvendu

In another twist in the Trinamool Congress’ internal battle, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, the Nandigram bypoll candidate from the Mamata Banerjee camp, withdrew her nomination on Friday, a day before the deadline, said a PTI report. Mamata camp's Nandigram bypoll candidate withdraws nomination day before deadline (Courtesy: Mamata Banerjee/X via ANI)

Pradhan Dey, a teacher who was fielded by the Mamata camp, met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Friday afternoon. She was accompanied by her husband, Satyajit.

She later withdrew her nomination, leaving the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress without a candidate in Nandigram.