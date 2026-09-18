Nandigram bypoll: TMC’s Mamata camp candidate withdraws nomination day after meeting Suvendu
Pradhan Dey, a teacher who was fielded by the Mamata camp, met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Friday.
In another twist in the Trinamool Congress’ internal battle, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, the Nandigram bypoll candidate from the Mamata Banerjee camp, withdrew her nomination on Friday, a day before the deadline, said a PTI report.
Pradhan Dey, a teacher who was fielded by the Mamata camp, met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Friday afternoon. She was accompanied by her husband, Satyajit.
She later withdrew her nomination, leaving the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress without a candidate in Nandigram.
EC assigns new name and symbol to Mamata camp
Deep Dive
The withdrawal came hours after the Election Commission assigned the Mamata Banerjee-led faction a new party name and symbol for the October 6 bypolls.
With Pradhan Dey withdrawing her nomination, the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress is now left without a candidate in Nandigram for the October 6 bypoll.
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