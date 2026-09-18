Mamata's TMC faction opts out of Nandigram bypoll, to back Congress in rare move

Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC founder Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that her faction had decided not to contest the Nandigram bypolls and would support the Congress candidate in the October 6 elections. Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee address to supporters in the Foundation Day rally of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) at Cathedral Road in Kolkata. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

During a press conference, Mamata said she spoke to Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

This came after the Election Commission's order barring the two rival TMC factions from using the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) name and its 'Jora Ghash Phul' (two flowers with grass) symbol in the upcoming bypolls, amid their dispute over the party's identity.