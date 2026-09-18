‘No honking, no traffic’: Indian woman in Germany compares hour-long commute to Bengaluru

An Indian woman living in Germany has compared her daily commute with her experience of travelling in Bengaluru, saying that even an hour-long journey feels less tiring because there is little honking, overcrowding or traffic chaos. An Indian woman in Germany said her long office commute had felt smoother and less stressful than travelling in Bengaluru. (Instagram/sangeeta_in__germany)

(Also read: Former NRI who moved from Sweden to Bengaluru speaks about city’s traffic crisis)

In a video shared on Instagram, Sangeeta said she travels for more than an hour to reach her office in Germany, changing two trains and walking a fair distance along the way. Despite the long journey, she said the commute does not feel as exhausting as the shorter trips she experienced in India.

‘There’s no noise, no honking, no traffic’ "You know, it makes a difference. It's not that I'm working from home, so I like staying here and working. Like today, I’ve come to the office, and from my home to my office, it takes more than an hour. I have to change two trains, then walk quite a bit. But trust me, you don't feel it as much as you felt back in India. I don't know, it's so smooth here and quiet. There's no noise, no honking, no traffic, no overcrowding. There's none of that constant bickering on the road. That makes a big difference, you know. You can drive for four hours and you'll actually enjoy driving here. Whereas in Bengaluru, even a half-hour drive makes you feel like you've landed in hell. Sorry to say that, but that honking on the road there, and the lack of civic sense you see—someone is abusing someone, hitting someone, picking a fight, or someone hits and runs. A huge difference."

Sangeeta said the difference, for her, was not simply about how much time she spent travelling. She pointed to quieter surroundings, smoother journeys and the absence of frequent honking and overcrowding as factors that made the longer commute in Germany easier for her.

She also contrasted the experience with Bengaluru, where she said even a 30-minute drive could feel stressful because of traffic, honking and what she described as a lack of civic sense.

Watch the clip here: