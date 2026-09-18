Bengaluru CEO says daughter stuck for 2 hours in Varthur traffic jam

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has called out the city’s worsening traffic situation, saying his daughter was stuck for two hours on Varthur Road yesterday. Ritish Reddy, the co-founder and CEO of Zluri, shared a video of the traffic jam that stretched for several kilometres in the Varthur-Gunjur area on September 17. Ritish Reddy called out Bengaluru's traffic jams in a social media post. (X/@itsritish)

Reddy was one of several concerned parents who called for better traffic management in the IT hub of India. Many have launched petitions after yesterday’s incident, when schoolchildren were stuck for two hours or more due to traffic congestion on Varthur-Gunjur road.

(Also read: ‘2 km took 2 hours’: Bengaluru parent raises concern over daughter’s school bus stuck in Varthur traffic)

According to a report in The Hindu, Bengaluru Traffic Police sources attributed the jam to ongoing infrastructure work in the area.

What Bengaluru CEO posted As the traffic gridlock escalated yesterday, Zluri CEO Ritish Reddy took to the social media platform X to share a critical post. He claimed that schoolchildren regularly spends two hours in traffic every day to cover a stretch of just 5 km.

“2+ hours. Every single day. That's how long kids from Whitefield spend on Varthur Road for a 5km commute,” Reddy wrote on X.

“My own daughter is stuck right now as I post this. Whitefield deserves better than this,” he said.