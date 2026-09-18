Bihar flood relief turns chaotic as crowd loots fruits despite volunteer’s frantic pleas: ‘Aisa mat karo yaar’

A video showing people snatching fruits from a group of volunteers in flood-hit Bihar has surfaced on social media. Sahaj Duggal, president of the NGO 'Har Maidan Fateh Society', shared a video showing people snatching fruits as the volunteers try to shield themselves from the crowd. Snippet from a video shared president of a NGO. (Instagram/@har_maidaanfatehsociety)

“Bihar 💔 sari sewa ka mahool hi khrab krdiya kuch logo ne.. kuch to sharam kro yrr, betiya sath me thi [Bihar 💔 A few people completely ruined the atmosphere of the seva... Have some shame, guys, we had female volunteers with us].”

The film captures a chaotic scene in which the team from Haryana is seen backing away as people fight to snatch the fruits they were trying to distribute. It also captures Duggal going around asking people to behave and wait for their turn. However, his pleas fall on deaf ears.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Sahaj Duggal. This report will be updated when he responds.)