American woman who moved to Bihar village says US life isn't always easy: ‘Everything is expensive’

Hope married Abhisekh Singh, who co-owns a hotel and works in hospitality, in 2023. She first visited India in October 2025 and is currently living in Bihar with her husband and son for six months.

In a conversation with HT.com, Hope reflected on the differences between life in India and the US. She said that her experience in India has been shaped by both the challenges of adjusting to village life and the love she has received from her in-laws.

An American woman who grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, Hope is currently living in a village in India with her Indian husband. A glance at her Instagram account shows that she has completely adapted to the desi way of life — there are videos of her washing clothes in a plastic tub and doing the dishes by hand. She wears a kurta or a saree in all her videos.

While there are millions of Indians who have moved to the United States in search of a ‘better’ life, the reverse is decidedly rarer. Perhaps that is why Hope Singh’s journey from the land of opportunity to a small village in India has fascinated so many people.

Living in a small village in Bihar allows her to do that.

“For anyone who doesn’t know, a homestead is a way of living where you aim to become more self-sufficient, often by growing your own food, having a garden, raising animals, and living closer to the land and nature.”

When asked why she chose to give up a comfortable lifestyle in the US to live in an Indian village, Hope explained that her decision was driven by a long-held desire for a simpler, more self-sufficient way of living.

The American woman, who has taken her husband’s last name, is considering moving to India permanently in the future. She still retains her US citizenship — “I am still a United States citizen and in the process of obtaining OCI here in India,” Hope told HT.com over an email.

“I’ve always wanted to get away from the concrete jungle we call the big city and build a life that feels more connected to the earth, where my son can grow up surrounded by family, nature, and a slower pace of life,” she said.

While acknowledging the physical hardships of rural life, Hope emphasized the deep sense of belonging she has found with her husband’s family. “There is a kind of love, family, and community here that money simply cannot buy, and I feel incredibly grateful to experience that,” she noted, adding, “A comfortable life and a meaningful life aren’t always the same thing.”

The reality of life in the US Hope acknowledges that there is a vast gap between the quality of life in the US versus in Bihar. However, she is careful to point out that life in the US is not necessarily better.

Addressing the popular perception of the US as an ideal place to live, Hope pointed out that modern conveniences often come with lifestyle trade-offs, including financial stress, demanding work schedules and hyper-processed foods.

“Everyone thinks the grass is greener on the other side until they’re standing in the middle of it and realize it takes ten times more work than they ever imagined,” she remarked.

She highlighted the pressure many Americans face trying to get by, often sacrificing family time and health for survival.

(Also read: American woman lists 9 differences between US and India after 2.5-month stay: 'Knew it would be different but...')

“The reality for many Americans is working from sunup to sundown, barely having time for a home-cooked meal, sleep, or the people they love,” Hope said.

“Everything is so expensive, and many people are barely getting by while struggling with the cost of housing, healthcare, food, and everyday necessities all while homelessness continues to rise.”

Hope Singh’s Instagram page shows her making Indian dishes with fresh produce and even rolling out perfectly round rotis. She also pointed out that home-cooked meals are not a luxury that many Americans can afford.

She blames the ultra-processed food of the US for many health problems that Americans face.

“Our food system is heavily dependent on ultra-processed foods, pesticides, preservatives and other chemicals, and so many people are struggling with chronic health issues while relying on a medical system that often focuses on treating symptoms rather than addressing the root causes,” Hope noted.

Adjusting to village life All of this does not mean that the American woman does not miss certain aspects of life in the US.

Transitioning from Atlanta to a Bihar village has naturally come with its share of adjustments. While doing chores by hand wasn't entirely foreign to her, the environment presented a steep mental shift.

“I didn’t grow up with a dishwasher, so washing dishes by hand has always been normal for me, but I was used to doing it in a sink with clean, hot water, not on the floor,” Hope explained.

“What has been much harder mentally is accepting the conditions in which I have to do those things... adjusting to a quality of life and environment that is so different from what I grew up with.”

(Also read: ‘My life has changed’: American woman lists 10 transformations after moving to India)

She admitted to missing simple daily routines and independence, from getting an iced coffee to running errands without detailed planning.

“I miss having a sink with clean, hot water to wash my dishes, and having a hot shower whenever I want... But more than anything, I miss the independence of being able to make simple everyday choices without having to consider so many limitations,” she told HT.com.

“I think that’s what has been the biggest adjustment for me: realizing how many things I once considered ordinary were actually privileges,” said the American woman.

Challenges of village life “There are massive differences between life in the United States and living in a small village in Bihar, from infrastructure, access to resources, and quality of life to cultural expectations and the way people live day to day,” Hope said.

Speaking about the shift between the two countries, Hope highlighted that the differences extend beyond just infrastructure, touching upon deep cultural expectations and gender roles.

She noted that stark divides exist not only between the US and rural India, but within India itself—particularly between urban hubs and traditional villages.

“I think the reality for women in the village can be particularly harsh, not only because of the quality of life but also because of the expectations placed on them, the responsibilities they carry, and the judgement they can face when they don’t conform to what society expects,” she shared.

(Also read: Bihar man in US explains why moving back to India is different in 20s and 40s: 'There are two types of NRIs')

Despite these challenges, Hope wants her social media presence to capture a nuanced picture rather than a purely critical one. “I don’t want to paint village life as negative because there is so much beauty, love, history, and community here that deserves to be seen. For me, documenting my life is about showing both sides honestly: the beauty of India and the very real challenges that come with living between two very different worlds.”