Sridhar Vembu shares childhood lesson that shaped his approach to rural India: ‘Do not merely complain'

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has shared a childhood lesson that shaped his approach to problem-solving and his sense of responsibility towards India's rural economy. Sridhar Vembu said he considers it his “personal responsibility to figure out solutions for our rural economy.” (Image via Twitter)

In a post on X, Vembu recalled how, as a child, he would help friends who struggled with mathematics. He said that teaching them also helped him understand the subject better.

He then shared a principle he was taught from childhood: "When you see something broken, take the responsibility to fix it, do not merely complain."

Vembu added that if something could not immediately be fixed, he would accept the situation but make a mental note to return to it when he had the ability to do so. "Over the years, that becomes second nature," he wrote, adding that he now considers it his "personal responsibility to figure out solutions for our rural economy."

"No one appointed me to that role, and I have appointed myself happily," Vembu said.