Lawrence Tanter cause of death update: What happened to LA Lakers PA announcer? Tributes pour in after death at 76
Lawrence Tanter, longtime PA of the Los Angeles Lakers, died at 76.
Lawrence Tanter, long term public announcer of the Los Angeles Lakers, died at 76. The NBA team posted a message for Tanter, who was better known as Voice of the Lakers, on September 23.
“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of legendary Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter. For 43 years, LT's voice served as the soundtrack to Lakers games at the arena. He will be remembered as a cherished member of the Lakers family,” the post read.
“Lawrence Tanter, forever in our hearts as a member of the Lakers family,” they added.
Lawrence Tanter cause of death update
An exact cause of death for Lawrence Tanter was not announced in the social media statement put out by the Lakers. However, Tanter had suffered a stroke in March 2026 and missed the Lakers' final six home games of the regular season and the playoffs, as per ESPN.
Tanter began working for the Lakers in 1982 and announced his retirement at the end of the 2025-2026 season. However, he had planned to stick around the team as an adviser on the Lakers' game presentation, ESPN reported.
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At the time, Lakers governor Jeanie Buss had said “Lawrence Tanter has been an integral part of the Lakers gameday experience for more than four decades, setting the tone for countless memorable moments with his professionalism, energy and signature booming voice. Since the 1980s, LT has narrated every chapter of Lakers basketball, connecting generations of fans, players, coaches and staff while becoming a trusted and unforgettable part of the Lakers experience. I am incredibly grateful for everything he has given to this franchise.”
It was reported that Tanter was continuing to rehab from his health setback.
Tributes pour in for Lawrence Tanter
Several people paid rich tributes to Tanter who was there from the Showtime and saw its end in 1990s. “Iconic and legendary voice of Lawrence Tanter… Lakers games will never be the same. RIP Legend,” Sports Illustrated Lakers reporter Ryan Ward wrote.
Ramona Shelburne of ESPN recalled Tanter and said “The only time I quoted Lawrence Tanter for a story came when he described everything that went into announcing the first game after Kobe’s passing.”
Another added “Lakers home games will never sound the same again without Lawrence Tanter. An absolute honor to know and work alongside LT … but most of all just to listen to that signature voice.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More