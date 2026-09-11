Drooping smile to weak arms: Neurologist Dr Murali Chekuri shares warning signs of stroke in young adults

While stroke was once considered an ailment of the elderly, that is no longer the case. According to neurologist Dr Murali Chekuri, young adults can also have a stroke, sometimes without any obvious warning or a history of major health problems.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chekuri shared that the first signs may appear any day: a hand suddenly feels weak, speech becomes unclear, one side of the face droops or vision changes.

“These symptoms can be easy to blame on tiredness, stress or a migraine, especially in younger people. Nevertheless, when such changes appear suddenly, the priority should be to recognise them and act quickly,” he stated. “Knowing what to look for can help prevent a dangerous delay in treatment.”

Warning signs of stroke that need attention Stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is blocked or when a blood vessel in the brain bleeds. Brain cells can begin getting damaged within minutes, which is why recognising the symptoms early matters.

As per Dr Chekuri, one should watch out for the following sudden changes: