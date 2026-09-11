Woman shares she 'grew 1.5 inches at 35' and reveals how: Is it possible for adults to get taller? What science says

"Your spine also naturally compresses throughout the day, so height measurements can fluctuate depending on when and how you measure," she wrote, adding, “So no, I didn't hit a growth spurt… but improving my strength, mobility, and posture may have helped me stand closer to my true height.”

⦿ Better posture: standing more upright and actually measuring at your true height

Her method wasn't a supplement or hack. It was years of consistent work: strength training , mobility, stretching, and dead hangs. Natalie broke down the mechanics behind her transformation:

In a September 6 Instagram post, fitness coach Natalie Oiknine shared a stat that grabbed attention: "I grew 1.5 inches at 35." She was quick to add context. "No, my bones didn't magically grow. Over the past 2–3 years, I went from measuring around 5’2” to about 5’3½”. So, how is that even possible as a fully grown adult? I didn't actually 'grow' new bone, I likely reclaimed height I wasn't fully expressing," she wrote. Also read | Yoga for increasing height: 5 most effective exercises to grow taller

What science says about adult height Natalie's explanation tracks with medical consensus – you cannot lengthen your skeleton after puberty, but most adults walk around shorter than their anatomical potential because of posture, tightness and spinal compression. About 80 per cent of height is determined by genetics, according to a comprehensive review published by Medical News Today in June 2025, which synthesised multiple studies, including a 2020 study published in PubMed Central.

Other factors matter mainly during childhood and adolescence: biological sex, growth hormone secretion, nutrition, physical activity and certain medical conditions. On average, people assigned female at birth reportedly reach full adult height between 14 and 16, and those assigned male between 16 and 18, per Medical News Today. Also read | Men got taller and heavier at twice the rate of women over past century: Study shows evolutionary change

Improved nutrition and living standards explain why average height has increased in high-income countries over decades, according to a 2016 review published in PubMed Central, citing more protein and calcium, and lower disease exposure during growth years.

How to reclaim 'lost height' But there is a hard biological cutoff – once growth plates fuse after puberty, you cannot add new bone length. Stretching routines and supplements will not change skeletal length in adulthood. According to Medical News Today, what you can do is reclaim and protect the height you already have:

1. Strengthen your core and back

Weak abdominal and back muscles allow the spine to compress under gravity and poor posture. Planks, deadlifts, supermans and abdominal work help maintain alignment and prevent slouching.

2. Fix your standing and sitting posture

Stand with shoulders back, core lightly braced, head level and weight evenly distributed. When sitting, keep feet flat, thighs parallel to the floor, and lower back supported. Small corrections can instantly add a visible fraction of an inch.

3. Work on mobility, especially yoga

Yoga improves flexibility, bone density and posture. It is particularly important for preventing age-related height loss linked to osteoporosis, especially post-menopause, according to a 2016 study published in PubMed Central.

4. Decompress the spine

Dead hangs and inversion can temporarily unload the spine. Your height naturally fluctuates during the day — you are tallest in the morning and lose a little by evening due to disc compression. Hanging can briefly reverse some of that.

5. Support bone health

Adequate calcium, vitamin D, and protein help maintain bone mass and slow the bone loss that leads to stooping later in life.

Temporary boosts like platform shoes or heels add height instantly, but two 2016 studies published in PubMed Central found that frequent high-heel use impairs balance and strains neck and lower back muscles, causing fatigue and swelling.

The takeaway is simple: you will not grow new bone at 35. But with stronger muscles, better mobility and conscious posture, you can stand closer to your true, full height — and in Natalie’s case, that was an inch and a half that had been hidden by years of slouching and tightness.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.