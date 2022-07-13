Yoga for increasing height: 5 most effective exercises to grow taller

The practice of Yoga is known to increase your growth hormone and fitness experts insist that practising specific Yoga asanas is definitely one way to charge these hormones up and get them working for you. Doing Yoga regularly can bring innumerable benefits for the mind, the body and soul since Yoga asanas are physical poses with breathing that entail flexibility, strength, stamina and balance and when you do these repeatedly, it can prove to be very beneficial in increasing your height too.

Asserting that Yoga improves your posture, Himalayan Siddha, Akshar revealed 5 most effective exercises to grow taller. He said, “Another significant factor that stimulates the growth hormone apart from postures is pranayama or deep breathing exercises. Pranayama is an effective way to relax the body before; during or after Yoga asana practise and can help to increase height in kids and adults.”

Yoga asanas for increasing height:

1. Samasthithi/Tadasana

Tadasana or Mountain Pose (Twitter/drvaaash)

Method: Stand straight and tall with your toes and heels together. Engage your abdominal muscles and keep both shoulders relaxed. Stay and hold in this position for 5-8 breaths. Focus on balancing your body weight on both feet equally. This asana can be of immense help to keep your posture tall and strong.

2. Paschimottanasana - Seated forward bend

Paschimottanasana or seated forward-bend (Photo by Benn McGuinness on Unsplash)

Method: Begin by stretching your legs forward; ensure that your knees are slightly bent while your legs are stretched out forward. Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect. Exhale and bend forward at the hip placing your upper body on your lower body. Try to hold your big toes with your fingers, if not hold any part that is accessible

3. Padahasthasana – Hand to Foot Pose

Padahasthasana (Grand Master Akshar)

Method: Starting in Samasthithi, bend your upper body down from the hips slowly exhaling. Stretch your arms down with your palms or fingertips and bring your nose to your knees. Palms can be placed on either side of feet. Feel comfortable to bend your knees initially. With increased practice, you should try to straighten your knees and bring you chest to your thighs

4. Chakrasana – Wheel Pose

Chakrasana aka wheel pose (Instagram/@soulofariver)

Method: This is a back bend so make sure you are properly warmed up. Start on your back, as you fold your legs so that you place your feet down firmly on the mat. Turn your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor below your ears. Now, breathe in and simultaneously lift your body up. Keep your neck relaxed and let your head drop back.

5. Dhanurasana – Bow Pose

Dhanurasana (Grand Master Akshar)

Method: Lie down on your belly; bend your knees and keep them at a parallel distance. Now hold your ankles with your palms and use a firm grip. Lift up your legs and arms as high as possible. Look up and hold the asana for a while.

Himalayan Siddha, Aksha said, “Some of these poses are very effective and will aid in improving the strength of the back and spine. When you start working on the spine, the most noticeable difference is that it makes your posture better. This will ensure that you stand taller, and immediately also makes you look significantly taller as well. Yoga practices should also be done as they significantly increase blood circulation and releases toxins out from the digestive system.”