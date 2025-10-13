Fitness coach explains why muscle building is important for everyone, shares 5 factors to keep in mind: ‘Muscle is for…’

Building and maintaining muscle is key to living a healthy, active life. Muscles support every movement we make - from walking and lifting to maintaining posture and balance - making them essential for daily function and long-term wellbeing. Taking care of your muscles not only boosts strength and mobility but also enhances overall quality of life, especially as you age. Muscles are essential for every day activities - even standing and walking - and hence, maintaining their strength is essential.(Unsplash)

Fitness trainer Raj Ganpath emphasises the importance of building muscle strength for improving daily performance and quality of life. In an Instagram video shared on October 6, the fitness coach explains that muscle strength isn’t exclusive to athletes or bodybuilders - it’s essential for everyone. He outlines five key factors to understand about building and maintaining muscle strength.

Why build muscle?

Raj emphasises the importance of maintaining muscle strength - or better yet, actively working to build it - to support overall health and mobility. He explains, “At the very least, you need to maintain the muscle you have because muscle is not just for lifting heavy weights or for peak performance. It is for daily life. The very fact that you're standing, you're walking by yourself requires muscle and you need to make sure you have enough muscle to maintain quality of life in the long-term.”

Do you need steroids?

The fitness trainer does not recommend taking steroids or other supplements that support muscle building. He stresses, “Absolutely not. Let's leave it at that.”

Is strength training necessary?

According to Raj, strength training isn’t just for athletes or bodybuilders - it’s essential for everyone to build and maintain strong, healthy muscles. He explains, “Whoever you are, 2 to three days a week of some kind of strength training is important. It doesn't have to be crazy. It doesn't have to be intense. You just need to stimulate and strengthen your muscles, but you need to work hard and you need to be consistent with it.”

The role of nutrition

The fitness trainer stresses that eating enough proteins is key to maintaining muscle strength. He recommends, “One to two grams per kilo of body weight. The sweet spot seems to be 1.5 grams per kilo of body weight. Anything above that seems like it doesn't really make too much of a difference. So, make sure you get at least that and you should be good to go.”

He further explains the types of diets that can support different muscle goals, from building strength to improving endurance and maintaining muscle - “If you want to actively build muscle, you want to be eating at a slight calorie surplus. That is, you want to eat a little more than you need. But if you're okay with maintaining muscle, then you can eat at calorie maintenance. Or you can even eat at a calorie deficit and maintain muscle as long as you eat enough protein.”

Is recovery important?

Raj highlights the importance of recovery, especially sleep, since muscle strength is built when you are resting. He explains, “You get stronger, you build muscle, not when you're exercising, but when you're resting and recovering. So, make sure you're getting at least seven to eight hours of sleep on a regular basis.”

