Fortis gastroenterologist reveals if dal has enough protein: ‘You are a fool if…’

Dal is an essential part of the Indian meal and is often consumed as a high source of protein. But does dal have enough protein to fulfil your daily requirements? To find the answer, you will need to know how much protein is in a 100g serving of dal. Dal is considered a protein source in every Indian household, but it is not remotely sufficient. (Freepik)

Does dal contain enough protein?

Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist with over 10+ years of experience, Fortis Vasant Kunj, shared a video on Instagram on September 23 detailing whether dal is a great source of protein or not. Let's find out:

Explaining if eating a bowl of dal is enough for you to complete your protein intake for the day, the gastroenterologist stated, “If you consider dal a protein-rich source, you're a fool.”

'For 24 g of protein from dal, you'd need to eat at least 5 bowls'

“Yes, dal does contain some protein, but they're not even remotely sufficient. Dal is considered a protein source in every Indian household. And 100 grams of uncooked dal contains 24 grams of protein, which is five or six grams less than 100 grams of chicken,” Dr Vatsya pointed out.

However, according to the gastroenterologist, it's impossible to eat 100 grams of dal in one meal. He explained, “When you cook 100 grams of dal, it makes up to five to six bowls, which an entire family can eat. Realistically, a bowl of cooked dal contains only four to five grams of protein. To get 24 grams of protein, you'd need to eat at least five bowls of dal.”

‘Dal is an incomplete protein source’

Dr Vastya highlighted another important thing about dal: “They are an incomplete protein source.” He explained that it is because they miss some essential amino acids, and that's why your body can't absorb dal properly.

Lastly, he stressed that if you think you're getting high protein by eating only dal, you're wrong. Rather, to make your meals high in protein: “Combine dal with cheese, eggs, curd, and whey protein.”

“Only then will your plate balance become muscle-building, gut-healing, and body-supporting. Be sure to show these reels to your mom, who keeps giving you dal, thinking they're high in protein,” he added.

