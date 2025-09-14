AIIMS trained gastroenterologist explains eating undercooked chicken can paralyse your body: Here's why

In an old Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared information regarding Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a condition where the immune system attacks nerves. Also read | Neurologist's response to 35-year-old man wanting him to 'prescribe aspirin to prevent stroke' after father's paralysis Dr Sethi said eating undercooked chicken can lead to a rare but serious condition called Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), which may cause paralysis. (Freepik)

In a video he posted on March 9, Dr Sethi said that GBS can manifest after illnesses like influenza, Covid-19, or food poisoning. He titled his post: 'Can undercooked chicken cause paralysis of your body?'

Warning signs of Guillain-Barré Syndrome

In the video, Dr Sethi shared four key warning signs to be aware of: progressive muscle weakness starting in the legs, difficulty with speech and swallowing, bladder and bowel problems, and severe pain in various parts of the body. He advised seeking immediate medical attention if any of these symptoms appear and encourages sharing this awareness with others.

He said, “What starts as a tingling in your legs could leave you paralysed. Know the warning signs. And here is what you need to know about Guillain-Barré Syndrome. It's a disease where your immune system mistakenly attacks the nerves, which can happen after flu, Covid-19 or food poisoning. Here are four warning signs.”

‘Difficulty passing urine or stool’

1. He said, “First, muscle weakness. It starts in the legs and moves upward, potentially leading to full body paralysis.”

2. Dr Sethi , “Second, difficulty swallowing and speaking.”

3. He added, “Third, bladder and bowel issues – difficulty passing urine or stool.”

4. Dr Sethi said, “Fourth: severe pain that is aching, burning or shooting in the back, thighs or extremities.”

He concluded, “If you notice any of these symptoms, seek urgent medical attention. Don't forget to share this widely to spread awareness.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.