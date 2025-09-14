Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

AIIMS trained gastroenterologist explains eating undercooked chicken can paralyse your body: Here's why

BySanya Panwar
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 08:01 am IST

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare autoimmune disorder, potentially leading to paralysis. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist, highlights 4 key warning signs.

In an old Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared information regarding Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a condition where the immune system attacks nerves. Also read | Neurologist's response to 35-year-old man wanting him to 'prescribe aspirin to prevent stroke' after father's paralysis

Dr Sethi said eating undercooked chicken can lead to a rare but serious condition called Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), which may cause paralysis. (Freepik)
Dr Sethi said eating undercooked chicken can lead to a rare but serious condition called Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), which may cause paralysis. (Freepik)

In a video he posted on March 9, Dr Sethi said that GBS can manifest after illnesses like influenza, Covid-19, or food poisoning. He titled his post: 'Can undercooked chicken cause paralysis of your body?'

Warning signs of Guillain-Barré Syndrome

In the video, Dr Sethi shared four key warning signs to be aware of: progressive muscle weakness starting in the legs, difficulty with speech and swallowing, bladder and bowel problems, and severe pain in various parts of the body. He advised seeking immediate medical attention if any of these symptoms appear and encourages sharing this awareness with others.

He said, “What starts as a tingling in your legs could leave you paralysed. Know the warning signs. And here is what you need to know about Guillain-Barré Syndrome. It's a disease where your immune system mistakenly attacks the nerves, which can happen after flu, Covid-19 or food poisoning. Here are four warning signs.”

‘Difficulty passing urine or stool’

1. He said, “First, muscle weakness. It starts in the legs and moves upward, potentially leading to full body paralysis.”

2. Dr Sethi , “Second, difficulty swallowing and speaking.”

3. He added, “Third, bladder and bowel issues – difficulty passing urine or stool.”

4. Dr Sethi said, “Fourth: severe pain that is aching, burning or shooting in the back, thighs or extremities.”

He concluded, “If you notice any of these symptoms, seek urgent medical attention. Don't forget to share this widely to spread awareness.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / AIIMS trained gastroenterologist explains eating undercooked chicken can paralyse your body: Here's why
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On