Guillain-Barré Syndrome: An explainer as cases are on the rise in Maharashtra

Cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been on the rise in the state of Maharashtra recently, with the number of patients crossing 100. Recently, a Solapur resident died from what is most likely GBS and four patients were admitted to medical centres in Nagpur, including an 8-year-old and a 40-year-old. Guillain-Barré Syndrome is an autoimmune disease, which occurs a few weeks after a viral infection(adobe stock )

In an attempt to placate citizens about rising cases, Maharashtra’s health minister Prakash Abitkar visited Pune over the weekend. He said around 80% of infected patients are from the same area and “it's likely that polluted water is the cause of the outbreak”. He went on to add that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been taking steps to address the issue by plugging 12 leaks, replacing a drainage line and making arrangements for ventilators and medicines.

A team of seven experts, from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi, NIMHANS Bengaluru, the Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare, and the National Institute for Virology (NIV) Pune, has been sent to Maharashtra. Three experts from NIV, Pune, were already supporting local authorities.

Abitkar also told ANI, “Patients with GB syndrome are increasing in Pune, which has become a matter of concern. We will soon get the opinion of our expert team of doctors regarding GBS (Guillain-Barre Syndrome) patients. The Pune Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Health Department are working well so that the number of patients does not increase.”

So, what is Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

Dr Ashish Gosar, Neurologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, shares, “Guillain-Barré Syndrome is an autoimmune disease, which occurs a few weeks after a viral infection leading to paralysis of all four limbs and at times also in the neck, respiratory and swallowing muscles. It can affect people across all age groups and genders can be affected with this immunological nerve disorder.”

The symptoms of this autoimmune neuropathy include weakness that starts from the lower limb around 95% and in 5% it can be the upper limb onset, explains Dr Aparna Gupta, Consultant- Neurologist, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Navi Mumbai.

Practising good hand hygiene is a good way to prevent contracting Guillain-Barré Syndrome(adobe stock)

While GBS can’t be prevented, here are some measures to help reduce the risk of getting infected, as shared by Dr Lomesh Bhirud, Neurologist and Neuro-Interventionalist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune

Practice Good Hygiene: Regular handwashing with soap and water reduces the risk of infections like respiratory or gastrointestinal illnesses.

Cook Food Properly: This minimizes the risk of foodborne infections such as Campylobacter jejuni, a common bacterial trigger of GBS.

Prompt Treatment of Illnesses: Seek early treatment for bacterial or viral infections to minimize the chance of complications. If you experience symptoms such as persistent diarrhea or respiratory illness, consult a doctor promptly.

Monitor After Vaccination or Illness: If you’ve recently had an illness or vaccination, watch for early signs of GBS, like muscle weakness or tingling, and seek medical attention immediately.

Is there a cure for GBS?

Guillain-Barré syndrome has no known cure but there are treatment that lessen symptoms and speed up recovery. Dr Bhushan Joshi, Consultant - Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, says, “Immediate intervention is required to reduce problems and improve recovery prospects. Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy and plasmapheresis (plasma exchange) are most often used to treat the symptoms.” There is no specific vaccine for GSB, but certain vaccinations, e.g., flu and Zika vaccines, can reduce the risk of infection that might trigger this disease.

Is GBS contagious?

According to the World Health Organisation, GBS is not contagious or inherited. The exact cause of the syndrome is unknown. "If the infected person has weakness and it hasn't been four weeks since symptom onsets, it is best to avoid travelling," says Dr Gosar. Since it causes a sudden onset of weakness and even paralysis, travel isn't recommended, states the National Institute of Neurological Disordered and Stroke, a US health body. Fortunately, GBS is not fatal and most people make a full recovery.